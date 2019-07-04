Polling Politics podcast relaunches ahead of Tory leadership election

UK podcast Polling Politics has relaunched just days before Conservative Party members begin voting for their new leader and the next UK Prime Minister.

The show is produced by New Statesman podcast editor Nick Hilton and hosted by ex-Buzzfeed media and politics reporter Marie Le Conte and former Yougov pollster Joe Twyman.

It is sponsored by PR firm and lobbying group Newgate Communications whose past clients include the UK oil and gas industry body, according to the registrar of consultant lobbyists.

Newgate Communications told Press Gazette that none of its client were being advertised in the podcasts.

Polling Politics last aired in February. Its return today comes shortly before Tory members are set to receive their postal ballots for the Tory leadership elections between 6 and 8 July.

Ex-Mayor of London Boris Johnson or Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will become the UK’s next Prime Minister after voting closes on 22 July.

Polling Politics producer Nick Hilton said: “We’re delighted to be wading back into this unprecedented era of political turmoil with our new partners at Newgate.

“It’s an ideal relationship for us as we bring our patent brand of informed, impartial and impish analysis to the search for a new Prime Minister, and the inevitable repercussions that will bring across our political, social and economic systems.”

Newgate managing partner Simon Gentry added: “We are delighted to partner with Polling Politics as the team relaunch their witty and insightful series.

“Marie’s and Joe’s knowledge of the inner workings of Westminster and the opinion polls means that the podcast is a must-listen for politicos and business people alike.”

As well as following the Conservative Party leadership elections and the build up to the Brexit deadline of 31 October, Polling Politics will look at aftermath of the EU Parliament elections in May.

Picture: Reuters/Peter Nicholls