Politics Home editor Kevin Schofield to leave journalism after 25 years

Politics Home editor Kevin Schofield is leaving journalism after more than 25 years.

Schofield will take up the role of director of communications and digital at the Betting and Gaming Council, a new standards body aiming to build public trust in the gambling industry, in the summer.

Schofield said he was “absolutely thrilled” by the move, adding that the BGC has “big ambitions for the years ahead and I’m looking forward to working with the team to help drive up standards in the industry”.

Schofield joined the Politics Home website in 2015 from his role as chief political correspondent of the Sun, where he spent five-and-a-half years.

He has also worked for The Scotsman, The Herald and the Daily Record and has focused on politics for almost 20 years.

BGC chief executive Michael Dugher said: “The BGC is a new standards body committed to delivering big changes across the industry. To do that, we need top people.

“Kevin Schofield is one of the very best media professionals of his generation, he commands massive respect across journalism and politics, and he is an outstanding hire for the BGC.”

In 2010, Press Gazette named Schofield among the top 50 political journalists in the UK and one of the 50 best reporters on social media in 2014.

Picture: Sky News/Screenshot