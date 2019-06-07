All Sections

June 7, 2019

Police release man without charge in Lyra McKee murder probe

By PA Mediapoint and Press Gazette Twitter

A man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee has been released without charge.

Mckee, 29, was shot dead by dissident republican group the New IRA while observing clashes with police in Derry in April.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Thursday under the Terrorism Act. A police major investigation team had carried out searches at properties in the Northland Road and Creggan areas of Derry that morning.

A number of items were also seized and taken for further examination.

Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy of the Police Service of Northern Ireland has made a fresh appeal for information to help the investigation.

“Since Lyra was murdered following violent disorder in Creggan in Derry on 18 April, our investigation has received widespread support from the community,” he said.

“I still want to hear from anyone who has any information and would appeal to the public to contact my team of detectives on 101.”

McKee was a freelance journalist who frequently wrote about the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland and campaigned on LGBT issues.

Picture: TedX/Youtube

