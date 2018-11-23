Police find body in search for missing journalist and artist Florence Waters

Police have found a body in Oxfordshire during their search for freelance journalist and artist Florence Waters, who went missing from her home on Monday.

Thames Valley Police said they found the body, which they believe to be that of Waters, on land near Oxford Road, Thame last night.

A Thames Valley Police statement said: “Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers at this time.

“The death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Waters worked as a regular freelance contributor for the arts pages of the Daily Telegraph and was previously the title’s online arts editor.

A contributor profile for Waters on the Telegraph website shows that she wrote for the paper on arts, film and books.

She was an established artist in her own right, with her artwork appearing on the Saatchi Art website.

Waters was also a regular writer for the arts and design website Wallpaper. Her final piece for the website was on an outdoor sculpture show by Richard Deacon.

In a statement, a Telegraph spokesperson said: “We are very saddened by the loss of Florence Waters.

“She is in the thoughts of everybody at The Telegraph and we offer our deepest sympathies to her family and friends at this difficult time.”