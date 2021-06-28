Pride of Britain founder and Mirror man of 23 years Peter Willis dies

Mirror executive editor and founder of the newspaper’s Pride of Britain Awards Peter Willis died suddenly on Friday, he was 54.

Reach editor-in-chief Lloyd Embley broke the news to staff on Monday afternoon, paying tribute to the “enormous” contribution to the company his longstanding colleague has made.

Husband and father-of-two Willis spent 23 years at the Mirror, first joining the newspaper as launch editor of Saturday supplement The Look in 1997 after working at the Manchester Evening News and The Sun.

He edited the Daily Mirror and then the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People before becoming group executive editor and director of the Pride of Britain Awards, which he founded, last year.

In his message to staff, seen by Press Gazette, Embley said: “His contribution to the Mirror and the wider group was enormous but his crowning achievement was to conceive, launch and establish the Pride of Britain Awards.

“Without his drive, creativity and tenacity, Pride of Britain would never have become the national institution it is today.

“He always knew what was needed to add that extra bit of magic and sparkle to the event every year – and he never gave up in his pursuit of perfection. It was something to behold.”

Reach has offered grief counselling and support for staff and said it will make a meeting room in its Canary Wharf headquarters available for anyone who wants to meet and talk about the news in person.

Reach chief executive Jim Mullen said: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Peter and my sympathies go out to his family and friends.

“I know that Peter was a much-loved colleague and achieved so much during his career, in particular as the driving force behind the Pride of Britain Awards that have become a national event. We will of course provide all possible support to the family and colleagues now and moving forward.”

The news was covered by both The Sun and the Mirror today.

Sun editor Victoria Newton said: “Peter is remembered at The Sun as a brilliant story-getter and a kind, much-loved colleague. With his infectious enthusiasm for newspapers, he was always on hand to help those around him. Peter will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.”

Peter Willis tributes: ‘Exceptional… warm and kind’

People quickly began to share tributes to Willis, a well-known Fleet Street figure, on Twitter and via email to Press Gazette.

Piers Morgan, who worked with Willis on the Bizarre column at The Sun, described him as a “brilliant journalist, a loving husband and father, and a loyal, decent, kind and caring friend of mine for 30 years”.

Morgan’s former colleague on Good Morning Britain Susanna Reid, a Pride of Britain judge, said: “Great sadness at the loss of such a lovely, kind man. Peter Willis was at the heart of Pride of Britain and presided over each judging day, and the night itself, with positive energy, thoughtfulness and consideration. My love to his family, friends and colleagues.”

Daily Mirror editor Alison Phillips said Willis was “warm, kind, funny and an incredible journalist” and Sunday People and Mirror editor Gemma Aldridge said: “I still can’t quite believe it. A man whose warmth and gentle nature were a rarity. Many memories. Rest in peace, Peter.”

Michael Greenwood, head of Reach’s newswire, said: “An exceptional journalist and editor, Peter Willis was also warm and kind. Be it as Santa for the Daily Mirror kids Christmas party or overseeing a page 1 scoop he was brilliant.”

An exceptional journalist and editor, Peter Willis was also warm and kind. Be it as Santa for the @DailyMirror kids Christmas party or overseeing a page 1 scoop he was brilliant. Seen here + @Kevin_Maguire + Richard Wallace putting the 4am 2010 general election paper to bed. RIP pic.twitter.com/2LuPVK8Ay0 — Michael Greenwood (@greenwood100) June 28, 2021

Daily Mirror associate editor Kevin Maguire said Willis was a “lovely, gentle, funny and fantastic company as well as a great journalist gone far too soon”.

Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers said: “Peter Willis was not only a giant of the industry, he was one of the kindest people you could ever meet. A mentor to myself and many others, his death leaves a huge void. His legacy in creating the Pride of Britain awards will be unmatched. Rest easy mate.”

A wonderful and fitting tribute to Pride of Britain founder Peter Willis by @realbritainros and friends https://t.co/Vt5Gw42XfC pic.twitter.com/hk9HwFPYE2 — Russell Myers (@rjmyers) June 29, 2021

Stewart Morris, a former producer then executive producer of the Pride of Britain Awards who worked closely with Willis, said: “The utmost professional, he held his ITV partners to the highest standards which, in turn, made us better at our jobs. How he got half the celebrities to turn up for Pride of Britain was always a source of light-hearted speculation but as Peter could charm the skin off a snake, I put it down to that! What a lovely bloke who is gone far too soon. RIP Peter.”

Kathy Evans, who shared a house in Clapham with Willis in the early 1990s when they both worked for News International, said: “He was a bag of contradictions; the epitome of sartorial elegance with the messiest of bedrooms; funny, entertaining, approachable but mysterious. RIP Peter and thank you for that sunny afternoon on the Common. It’s not forgotten.”

Freelance journalist Steve Clark said: “This is such incredibly sad news. Peter was one of the first people working in Fleet Street I dealt with as a young provincial reporter.

“He was kind, supportive and brought real energy to everything he did and obviously made a huge success of The Pride of Britain Awards.”

Mail on Sunday showbiz editor Katie Hind described Willis as the “loveliest, most thoughtful, wonderful man and the most brilliant journalist” while former Daily Mirror head of features Carole Watson said he was a “kind, loyal and super-talented friend and colleague”.

Sun executive showbiz editor Simon Boyle said: “In a tough industry he was unwaveringly a good guy – I know everyone says that when tragedy strikes, but it’s true here. A lovely, kind and decent man who had time for people. Awful.”

Feature writer and editor Clare Goldwin said: “Unbelievably sad. So talented and one of the good guys. Also a boss who took the Christmas party so seriously he once gave us time off to go to a fancy dress shop so our costumes would look fab.”

Amanda Cable said: “Peter was one of the best-loved journos in the business. So sweet and kind and generous to all. A true gentle giant. Once teased in conference about not being fit – he ran the London marathon the year after to prove them all wrong.”

Lesley Somerville said: “I am so shocked – brilliant, kind, warm journalist. I’ll never forget his smile, charm and great chat. A sublime talent taken far too young. Thinking of family, friends and my old colleagues at this terrible time.”

Sunday Mirror and Sunday People editor until March this year Paul Henderson:

Peter was a brilliant, creative and dedicated journalist who warmly welcomed me into the Daily Mirror newsroom ten years ago. I shall always remember Peter editing the paper during the London riots in 2011 until late into the night on the backbench. Every evening he was driven to make the edition as good as it possibly could be as we went to press. Then, in the morning he would call me to say how we could have made it even better. And, he would start that day with just as much vigour and determination to make the Mirror brilliant again. Peter was forever striving for perfection and often achieved it. Peter’s particular talent was to develop an idea from nothing and he certainly did that by creating Pride of Britain which will be his enduring media legacy. His sudden death is not just a terrible loss to journalism but also an immeasurable loss to his wife Nicky and their two sons Theo and Henry whose progress he loved to talk about.

Former Daily Mirror editor Richard Wallace:

I knew Peter for more than 30 years. We were showbiz rivals as boy reporters. When he saw the light and moved to the Mirror, he established himself very quickly as an executive dynamo. There was always room to improve a headline or tighten up an intro & he was forever coming up with idea after idea – often late into the night! During my editorship I relied greatly on that dynamism, that relentless drive and his wise counsel. He was a fantastic Deputy Editor in my last years in the chair. Of course, his greatest legacy will be Pride of Britain. A great idea, but like all great ideas, very simple in its concept: let’s celebrate and salute ordinary people for doing extraordinary things. And get celebrities to take a back seat for a change and do the saluting. It became a remarkable phenomenon from day one, but only thanks to Peter’s extraordinary energy & determination. Unsurprisingly, Peter became known in celebrity – and latterly royal – circles as the man you couldn’t say ‘No’ to. If you did, he’d just keep calling & emailing until you relented. If he bumped into members of the Royal Family or celebrities anywhere, in any context, his opening gambit was always: ‘I hope we’ll be seeing you at Pride of Britain this year?’ The sensible ones knew ‘But of course, Peter’ was the only acceptable response. Fleet Street has lost one of its greats. There are few who devoted their lives quite so passionately to journalism and in particular to highlighting the stories of those in our society who often go unheralded or are simply ignored. He was their champion. Above all, my heart goes out to Nicky and the family. We have lost a bright light. Thank you for everything, Pete.

Nick Owens, Willis’ deputy at the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People:

As Peter‘s former deputy editor I saw, each day, the kindness, compassion and drive that ran through everything Peter did in life. What struck me about Peter more than anything was the interest he always took in the lives of his journalists outside the newsroom. He cared deeply about them and their families. I recall him once ringing me at home one weekend to discuss that day’s edition and me finding it hard to get my mother, who was round for Sunday lunch, off the call. From them he became known to her as, not my boss, but that ‘nice man from The Mirror’. He will be missed by so many people. My thoughts and prayers are forever with Nicky and the boys.

Jane Ridley worked with Willis for seven years in the Mirror features department:

Peter had unbridled enthusiasm for every story he assigned and would give writers full, exacting briefs. He’d even dictate the precise questions he wanted you to ask interviewees which usually guaranteed a fresh new angle and arresting headline. I continue to use many of his journalism tips and techniques today. Peter’s love of old-school tabloid stunts was legendary. For example, in June 2003, he hired a Prince William lookalike to sneak into an intimate family birthday party thrown for the notorious Windsor Castle gatecrasher Aaron Barschak. One of Peter’s craziest, most ingenious ideas was to stage the so-called “Mirror Wedding” in Piers Morgan’s expansive corner office. Rules had changed and marriage ceremonies had been sanctioned at venues other than churches and register offices. We launched a massive reader competition in search of a prospective bride and groom to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day 2003. Columnist Sue Carroll picked a young couple from Exeter who had written in with a touching love story. Peter coordinated the whole shebang. The event featured the 3am girls as bridesmaids and Carroll as matron of honour. Paul Burrell arranged the flowers while Richard Branson donated a honeymoon in the Caribbean. The reception was held at Marco Pierre White’s Criterion restaurant in Piccadilly Circus. The most bizarre moment was Peter somehow persuading bemused onlookers in the newsroom to form a human arch which the newlyweds had to walk under. We all stood to attention holding rolled up copies of The Mirror like swords at a military wedding. The whole thing was bonkers – but typical of Peter’s cleverness and sense of fun. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of the history of The Daily Mirror. One of his favourite stories was the time in January 1923 when the aristocratic Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon, newly engaged to The Duke of York, naively gave an interview to an audacious Mirror hack who knocked on the door of her London residence with a photographer in tow. Elizabeth’s future father-in-law, George V, was furious about the breach in royal protocol. It was the first and last time she ever spoke to the press in all her years as a royal. Peter frequently had everyone in stitches with his impression of the future queen’s awkward conversation with the reporter. It was all the more hilarious as he’d employ a plummy, high-pitched voice straight out of a pantomime. He truly was the heart and soul of the Mirror office and his loss will be sorely felt by everyone lucky enough to have worked with him.

Former showbiz journalist Pauline Wallin:

This is devastating news. I can hardly believe it. Peter brimmed with energy, wit and fun. I was lucky enough to work with him more than twenty years ago when we were both showbiz reporters, Peter on The Sun and me on Today. We went on location trips to Spain and covered the Montreux TV Festival together, working like demons and laughing loud and long into the night.

He was magnetic and when my Fleet Street days were over, I revisited those colourful times often in fond memory. This is a terrible loss for all those who knew him and a great loss too for the newspaper industry in which he was a giant.

Jenny Johnston, formerly of the Mirror:

I’m an interviewer at the Daily Mail now, but, like so many, I wouldn’t have my career without Pete. I was part of a formidable features department he led at the Mirror. The fact that so many of us are still friends today, twenty years on, (and reeling about his death) says a lot about his ability to build, and inspire, a team. He WAS the heart of the Mirror and, I believe, exemplified everything that is good about tabloid journalism. My favourite memory of him was calling him from South Africa where I had spent the morning with a baby dying from Aids. He talked me through how to write the story. The call ended with him regaling me about how he had booked an Elvis impersonator for the Christmas party. That was Peter all over. He was someone to laugh with and cry with, and all the bits in between. There are some very sore hearts in our industry today.

More tributes to Peter Willis from Twitter:

Peter was the heart and soul of the Mirror. Always passionate about stories, always interested in your opinion, always kind. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the many, many work colleagues (past and present) whose lives he touched. Hard to believe he’s gone. https://t.co/o7x7ngQxeu — Victoria Kennedy (@vixkennedy) June 28, 2021

Truly the most awful news. Peter Willis was a great man. All my love to his family. Devastating. https://t.co/T4wRbWHQDr — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) June 28, 2021

Deeply saddened to hear about #PeterWillis . Ace operator on the road. Great journalist.We had some larks back in the day. Condolences to his family ,friends and colleagues. — Baz Bamigboye 💙 (@BazBam) June 28, 2021

He was my first newspaper editor and was always so so supportive of my career. Funny, incredibly talented and a kind man. I loved working for him. It’s truly devastating. I won’t be able to watch a true crime show voiced by Fred Dinenage (his favourite) without thinking of him. https://t.co/to7JTxUByK — Scarlet (@ScarletHowes) June 28, 2021

Heartbroken for his family. He was a force of nature, full of life and a genius ‘ideas’ man, even if many were totally bonkers. Talented, kind, hilariously funny. I will remember some happy times but for now, I’m just so sad he’s gone. RIP Peter 💔 https://t.co/QC29m2G2nZ — Jill Foster (@JournalistJill) June 28, 2021

Huge tragedy. An approachable, warm and talented man who used journalism as a force for good with his tremendous work with Pride of Britain. We had a wonderful lunch together shortly before lockdown. A memory I look back on fondly. Heartbroken for his family. https://t.co/Kimesabiby — Matthew Drake (@Flashmanthrice) June 28, 2021

Devastating news. He championed me when I was a young reporter shifting on 3am and later when I returned he always made time to chat & reminisce about his own Showbiz days. He will be much missed by me and everyone who worked with him. My thoughts with Nicky and his sons 💔 https://t.co/t7b2SmPFLe — Kelly Allen (@KellyAllen01) June 28, 2021

He was a truly nice man. That may sound a bit weak but at his end of The Street it was a rare quality. A genuinely good bloke who threw his heart and soul into his baby the Pride of Britain Awards. And, a talented journalist. — Paul Vickers (@VickersRichmond) June 28, 2021

Remembering Peter at our WIJ parties always happily chatting away to students and aspiring journalists- full of advice and charm @MirrorAlison https://t.co/K11VN0cpbW — Women in Journalism (@WIJ_UK) June 29, 2021

Genuinely saddened to hear about the passing of Peter Willis, my editor on the Mirror TV mag some 20 years ago now. Always kind, always considerate and a whirlwind of activity. Thoughts with his family and friends. https://t.co/pXl27LlZR9 — Lisa Marks (@lisamarks) June 29, 2021

My days working on the Bizarre desk at The Sun were some of the best days of my life. So much of that was due to Pete. Kind, funny, generous and extraordinarily talented. RIP https://t.co/wPZjAzL5gW — Claudia Connell (@Claudiacc) June 28, 2021

Very sad news. Lovely man. Newsprint in his DNA. — Hayley Barlow (@Hayley_Barlow) June 28, 2021

