All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 14, 2019

Paul Dacre issues stinging retort to Daily Mail successor Geordie Greig in FT letter

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter

Paul Dacre has issued a stinging retort to his Daily Mail successor Geordie Greig’s first big interview since taking over as the title’s editor last year.

Speaking to the Financial Times earlier this month, Greig said 256 advertisers had returned to the paper in his first year as editor.

In a letter to the FT, Dacre said the former Mail on Sunday editor was “as economic with the actualité as your paper is in reporting matters Brexit”.

Dacre stepped down as editor of the Daily Mail in August last year, aged 70, to take the role of editor-in-chief and chairman at Mail publisher Associated Newspapers.

Under his editorship the Mail was fervently pro-Brexit and had been boycotted by some companies over its stance on immigration. But Dacre was also praised for his ability to resonate with the paper’s readers.

He wrote of Greig’s claim that advertisers had returned to the Mail that “in fact, far more than that number left during the same period”.

Dacre claimed the way the FT portrayed the Mail in Henry Mance’s Lunch with the FT interview with Greig was a “ludicrous caricature”.

Writing of the awards won by the paper under his editorship, Dacre also took a shot at Greig directly.

He wrote: “As for Mr Greig, I congratulate him for making a solid start as editor and continuing so many of those campaigns but I’m sure he’ll forgive me for suggesting that he (or his PR) defers his next lunch with the FT until he has notched up a small fraction of those journalists’ achievements.”

Picture: Murray Sanders/Associated Newspapers

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show Sky News announces new morning slate as Kay Burley moves to breakfast show
  2. John Sweeney leaves BBC after 17 years with parting shot at Tommy Robinson John Sweeney leaves BBC after 17 years with parting shot at Tommy Robinson
  3. Media experts dub British journalists 'useful idiots' who are 'being played' on Brexit Media experts dub British journalists 'useful idiots' who are 'being played' on Brexit
  4. Sun faces claim it published 'false' news as part of Coleen Rooney plot to find source of leaks Sun faces claim it published 'false' news as part of Coleen Rooney plot to find source of leaks
  5. Sky News announces new daytime Kay Burley Show and other schedule changes in bid to give channel 'more personality' Sky News announces new daytime Kay Burley Show and other schedule changes in bid to give channel 'more personality'

Latest Jobs

Extinction Rebellion salutes 'balanced journalism' on climate change in Sun and Mail newspapers