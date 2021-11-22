Paul Dacre returns to Mail publisher three weeks after leaving

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre is returning to his advisory editor-in-chief position at Mail publisher DMG Media, just three weeks after leaving the same role.

DMG Media owner and chairman Lord Rothermere said he was “delighted” to welcome Dacre back to the role, which will see him continuing to help shape the Mail titles, Metro and i.

“Although he will not be involved in day-to-day editing, he will be taking an active role advising me and the editors,” Lord Rothermere said.

DMG Media publisher Martin Clarke, who built his reputation leading Mail Online, said: “Nobody has done more to make the Mail titles what they are today than Paul Dacre and I am honoured to be working with him.

“His journalistic courage and judgement are beyond equal and editors and executives the length of Fleet Street can testify personally to how much they owe to his encouragement and counsel,” he said.

“DMG Media is extremely lucky to be able to draw on such a legendary talent.”

Dacre pulled out of the running to become Ofcom’s chairman on Friday after his initial application for the job was rejected by an interview panel and Boris Johnson’s government advertised for the role again, allegedly to give him a second shot.

In a letter to the Times, he wrote that unless you were “with the liberal/left, you will have more chance of winning the lottery than getting the job”.

He revealed he was instead taking on an “exciting new job in the private sector”.

Until about three weeks ago Dacre, 73, had been editor-in-chief and chairman of DMG’s news titles since 2018 when he stepped down as Daily Mail editor after 26 years. He first joined the group in 1979 as US bureau chief before becoming editor of the Evening Standard in 1990, when it was owned by Associated Newspapers, and the Daily Mail in 1992.

According to The Guardian, Dacre lost his paid-for chauffeur and secretary when he left the role at the start of this month.

He had a long-standing rivalry with Geordie Greig, his successor at the Daily Mail who had previously been at the Mail on Sunday for six years.

It was abruptly announced last week that Greig was stepping down with Ted Verity, seen as an ally of Dacre, moving from the Mail on Sunday editorship to oversee a seven-day operation at the Mail titles. Greig is remaining at the company as consultant editor.

The continued editorial shake-up comes as Lord Rothermere works towards taking DMGT private after nearly a century on the stock market. A takeover plan has been agreed and shareholders have until 16 December to approve the deal, which values the company at £850m.

