Patrick Jenkins named deputy editor at Financial Times under Roula Khalaf

The Financial Time has appointed Patrick Jenkins as deputy editor, replacing Roula Khalaf who has succeeded Lionel Barber as editor of the business news title.

Jenkins (pictured) is Khalaf’s first hire since taking over the reins at the start of this year. He starts his new role overseeing the newsroom and its network of correspondents from 17 January.

Jenkins joined the FT in 1998 and has spent the past six years as the FT’s financial editor, shaping its financial coverage and managing teams including the banking and markets writers.

He was previously banking editor and led a ten-strong global financial services reporting team in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. He also launched the FT City Network debating forum.

“Patrick brings a wealth of journalism and management experience to the job,” said Khalaf.

“Over the past decade as banking and financial editor he has decoded the seismic overhaul of the global financial industry for our readers with agenda-setting journalism.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with him in this next chapter for the FT and I’m excited to see how he continues to bring more innovation to our newsroom.”

Jenkins has also been “instrumental” in nurturing talent, according to the FT. He started its editorial mentoring programme, now comprising more than 50 mentors and more than 100 mentees.

Picture: FT