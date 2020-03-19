All Sections

March 19, 2020

Pamco: Sun had highest monthly brand reach in 2019

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The Sun had the highest total monthly brand reach of any UK newsbrand in 2019, new readership figures show.

The tabloid reached a total of 30.6m readers on average each month, according to data from joint industry currency Pamco covering January to December 2019.

The Sun had the highest monthly reach on mobile (30.7m) and tablet (3.4m) and among paid-for print titles (7.2m), although free newspaper the Metro (8.9m) had the biggest total audience in print.

But The Guardian had the largest monthly audience on desktop by some distance at 6.5m, with the Independent and Telegraph closest behind.

Pamco replaced the National Readership Survey in 2018. Figures for 2019 include Comscore data from November last year.

The Sun’s digital figures include its main website and news apps as well as associated websites including Sun Bingo, Sun Savers and Dream Team FC.

Pamco has said it is investigating the data for Mail Online after a “tagging error”, with a corrected data set to be released on 1 April.

Monthly brand reach figures for Jan-Dec 2019 + Comscore Nov 

Publication Monthly Reach (000s)
Total Brand Reach Phone Tablet Desktop Print
The Times 11503 7147 1170 1042 4166
Independent 24566 19642 2336 4847
The Telegraph 21669 15516 2176 4591 2762
The Guardian 24273 17804 2118 6574 3021
i 7695 5588 600 951 1247
Express 22321 17068 2165 3866 1667
The Mail* 28443 21713 2860 2442 6802
Mirror 29365 23947 2816 2802 3537
Daily Record 5855 4524 487 379 888
Daily Star 7718 5851 425 506 1446
Sun 37098 30671 3369 3441 7177
Evening Standard 15283 10795 1384 1922 3746
Metro 27844 20747 1825 2492 8886

