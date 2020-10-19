All Sections

October 19, 2020

PA chief exec Clive Marshall named chair of NLA Media Access

By Dominic Ponsford Twitter
Clive Marshall NLA

PA Media Group chief executive Clive Marshall has been appointed as chairman of NLA Media Access replacing Brian McCarthy

The NLA (formerly the Newspaper Licensing Agency) collects around £50m a year in licensing fees and other charges on behalf of the UK news media.

NLA managing director Henry Jones said: “I’m delighted that Clive is taking on the chairmanship of NLA. His knowledge of the industry, digital focus and track record will be of huge benefit to NLA at such an important time for the business”. 

Marshall said: “I am looking forward to joining the team as the NLA continues to explore growth opportunities, driving value for publishers and supporting journalism.” 

NLA media access (NLA) is a publisher-owned rights licensing and publisher services business with a core aim of supporting journalism. 

The chairman position is a non-executive role and Marshall continues as CEO of PA.

