Oxford Mail sports editor made redundant after 21 years at daily paper

The sports editor at Newsquest’s Oxford Mail has been made redundant less than a year after being recognised in the company’s staff awards.

Mark Edwards left the daily paper on Friday, having joined 21 years ago as a junior sports reporter in what was his first journalism job.

It is understood Newsquest made his position redundant as it continues to seek efficiencies and make its costs sustainable.

His departure leaves two sports reporters at the Mail, who will now report directly to editor Samantha Harman.

Their deputy sports editor was made redundant just over a year ago.

Edwards, 40, joined the paper in January 1999 as the eighth journalist on the sportsdesk. He was promoted to lead the team in October 2006.

He said: “I have been incredibly fortunate to have enjoyed some great times.

“I have been involved in producing more than 30 supplements and to collect a prestigious industry award only last month on behalf of my team was immensely satisfying.”

Last month, Edwards and his team won Supplement of the Year at the Midlands Media Awards for a 124-page publication created in their own time to mark the 125th anniversary of Oxford United.

Newsquest recognised the supplement as Innovation of the Year in its own internal Excellence Awards in February, calling it a “hugely successful” print publication that proved so popular another print run was ordered.

The Oxford Mail’s three-person sportsdesk was also highly commended in the Team of the Year category in the Midlands Media Awards last month.

Edwards has said he would like to stay in journalism and is currently looking for his next opportunity.

Newsquest has been contacted for comment.