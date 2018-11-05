All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
November 5, 2018

Ofcom not investigating Sky News interview with Tommy Robinson despite more than 3,000 ‘bias’ complaints

By James Walker Twitter

Broadcast regulator Ofcom will not investigate alleged bias in a Sky News interview with Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, aka Tommy Robinson, despite receiving more than 3,000 complaints.

Press Gazette understands that most of the 3,463 complaints came from Robinson’s supporters who allege bias and defamation of character in Sky News’ editing of the interview with the English Defence League founder. 

Robinson also recorded the interview and broadcast it in full on 27 September 2018 on his Youtube channel.

The description read: “Watch this and then watch the eight minute edit that Jason Farrell and Sky News did of this interview.  

“You will see the media agenda.  They show you what they want you to see.”

He has since called the interview “disgusting” on his Facebook page.

During the interview, Robinson discussed being found guilty of contempt of court last year and his attitudes toward Muslims and Islam.

Sky News’ was criticised by those who felt the broadcaster was giving a platform to the far-right. 

Robinson took particular issue with a Sky News piece on the interview headlined: “Tommy Robinson: I don’t care if I incite fear of Muslims”.

In a statement, an Ofcom spokesperson said: “We considered a number of complaints from viewers about Sky News’ editing of this interview.

“Broadcasters can decide how to conduct and edit interviews however they choose to, as long as the content complies with our rules.

“If the subject of any programme feels they have been unfairly represented, we would consider that separately.”

Sky News and Robinson has been contacted for comment over Ofcom’s decision not to investigate.

Broadcasters are not obliged to air full interviews under Ofcom rules as long as they comply with its rules on impartiality.

Robinson called the media “the enemy of the people” when he appeared outside the Old Bailey late last month.

His supporters chanted “scum” at journalists reporting on his contempt of court hearing.

Picture: Reuters/Andrew Winning

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments

5 thoughts on “Ofcom not investigating Sky News interview with Tommy Robinson despite more than 3,000 ‘bias’ complaints”

  2. Ofcom, the toothless fairy as ever showing it’s about as trustworthy and balanced as the Electoral Commission, but never mind, they’ll have to defend their disgusting use of edits in a court of law.

    Reply
1 2 3

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Paul Dacre singles out ex-Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger for attack in Society of Editors’ speech Paul Dacre singles out ex-Guardian editor Alan Rusbridger for attack in Society of Editors’ speech
  2. Waitrose Food magazine editor William Sitwell steps down after 'killing vegans' reply to freelance pitch Waitrose Food magazine editor William Sitwell steps down after 'killing vegans' reply to freelance pitch
  3. UK financial regulator grabbed call records of Daily Mail journalist at request of French and exposed his sources UK financial regulator grabbed call records of Daily Mail journalist at request of French and exposed his sources
  4. How The Sunday Times spoiled Observer's Arron Banks Russia connection scoop How The Sunday Times spoiled Observer's Arron Banks Russia connection scoop
  5. A tale told too much - the paediatrician vigilantes A tale told too much - the paediatrician vigilantes

Latest Jobs