Ofcom investigating Good Morning Britain over European election coverage

Ofcom is investigating whether Good Morning Britain, the ITV breakfast show hosted by Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid, broke its election rules ahead of last month’s European Parliament vote.

The broadcast regulator is reviewing two GMB shows that aired at the end of April this year. Both broadcasts did not include a full list of candidates for European elections in the South West, according to Ofcom.

Ofcom said the English Democrats candidate and two independent candidates were omitted from the 26 April and 30 April shows.

The regulator announced today that it had opened the probe. An Ofcom spokesperson said: “We’re investigating whether two editions of this programme broke our election rules.”

ITV said it would not comment as the investigation was active.

Good Morning Britain is being investigated under Rule 6.12 of its the Ofcom broadcast code. The rule requires all parties with a candidate in a regional election to be listed and for every independent candidate to be named.

Ofcom revealed at the end of last year that Good Morning Britain was the seventh most complained about show of 2018. It received a total of 548 complaints compared to the 4,251 leveled against Sky News.

Picture: ITV