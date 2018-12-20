All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
December 20, 2018

Ofcom finds RT (Russia Today) broke broadcasting rules on impartiality on seven news programmes in six-week period

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Ofcom has found RT (formerly Russia Today) broke broadcasting rules by “failing to preserve due impartiality” in seven news and current affairs programmes this year.

The breaches came over a six-week period, from 17 March to 26 April, and include the Sputnik, Crosstalk and News programmes on the Kremlin-backed channel.

Ofcom said: “Taken together, the seven breaches represent a serious failure of compliance with our broadcasting rules.

“We have told RT that we are minded to consider imposing a statutory sanction.”

RT can now make representations to the broadcast regulator over its decision, which Ofcom has said it will consider before proceeding further.

In a statement, an RT spokesperson said it was “extremely disappointed by Ofcom’s conclusions in what were almost all self-initiated investigations into RT by the regulator”.

They said: “We operate under rules outlined by the regulator, and always strive to abide by them.

“It appears Ofcom has failed to fully take on-board what we said in response to its investigations and, in particular, has not paid due regard to the rights of a broadcaster and the audience.

“We are reviewing the findings Ofcom has put forward and will decide shortly the nature of our next steps.”

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Sky News' Kay Burley: 'There are enough people wanting to criticise journalists, we shouldn't turn on each other' Sky News' Kay Burley: 'There are enough people wanting to criticise journalists, we shouldn't turn on each other'
  2. Daily Mail freelance thrown out of Irish embassy Christmas party for heckling ambassador over Brexit Daily Mail freelance thrown out of Irish embassy Christmas party for heckling ambassador over Brexit
  3. BBC amends report after singer Jamelia hits out at news headlines linking her to 'stepbrother's' murder conviction BBC amends report after singer Jamelia hits out at news headlines linking her to 'stepbrother's' murder conviction
  4. Regional football writers to merge into one team in 'major restructure' at Reach creating 16 new jobs Regional football writers to merge into one team in 'major restructure' at Reach creating 16 new jobs
  5. IPSO issues new guidance on reporting suicides urging reporters to avoid 'overly detailed' descriptions of methods used IPSO issues new guidance on reporting suicides urging reporters to avoid 'overly detailed' descriptions of methods used

Latest Jobs

ITN announces BBC Studios boss Anna Mallett as new chief executive replacing John Hardie