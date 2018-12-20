Ofcom finds RT (Russia Today) broke broadcasting rules on impartiality on seven news programmes in six-week period

Ofcom has found RT (formerly Russia Today) broke broadcasting rules by “failing to preserve due impartiality” in seven news and current affairs programmes this year.

The breaches came over a six-week period, from 17 March to 26 April, and include the Sputnik, Crosstalk and News programmes on the Kremlin-backed channel.

Ofcom said: “Taken together, the seven breaches represent a serious failure of compliance with our broadcasting rules.

“We have told RT that we are minded to consider imposing a statutory sanction.”

RT can now make representations to the broadcast regulator over its decision, which Ofcom has said it will consider before proceeding further.

In a statement, an RT spokesperson said it was “extremely disappointed by Ofcom’s conclusions in what were almost all self-initiated investigations into RT by the regulator”.

They said: “We operate under rules outlined by the regulator, and always strive to abide by them.

“It appears Ofcom has failed to fully take on-board what we said in response to its investigations and, in particular, has not paid due regard to the rights of a broadcaster and the audience.

“We are reviewing the findings Ofcom has put forward and will decide shortly the nature of our next steps.”