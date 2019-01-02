Observer cartoonist and FT columnist awarded OBEs in New Year's Honours list

Observer political cartoonist Chris Riddell and Financial Times columnist Tim Harford have each been awarded an OBE in the New Year’s Honours list.

Riddell receives his Officer of the Order of the British Empire medal for services to illustration and charity. Observer editor Paul Webster tweeted his congratulations to the “wonderful cartoonist”.

Congratulations to The Observer's wonderful cartoonist Chris Riddell for his OBE for services to illustration and to charity. @chrisriddell50 #NewYearsHonours — paul webster (@paulfwebster) December 29, 2018

Harford, who writes the weekly Undercover Economist column for the FT and presents BBC Radio 4 numbers show More or Less, is awarded for services to improving economic understanding.

There were no awards on the list for services to journalism.

No related posts.

Picture: Reuters/John Stillwell/Pool