All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
July 16, 2018

Nursing Standard names new editor as it moves to 'online-first' approach

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Nursing Standard, which claims to be the biggest-selling title in the nursing profession, has announced Lynn Eaton as its new editor.

Health journalist Eaton joins the now monthly trade magazine from the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, where she edited Frontline magazine.

She said: “Nursing Standard is the flagship title for the nursing profession.

“Our readers go the extra mile for their patients – I’ll be going the extra mile to make sure our nurse subscribers have the information they need to do their jobs well.”

Eaton will be only the third editor of Nursing Standard in 20 years. The print title is set to move to an “online-first” approach.

She started her career as a journalist in Birmingham at Social Work Today magazine before going on to specialise in health and social affairs, including writing for the Guardian, the Independent and the Sunday Times.

Eaton was previously news editor at the British Medical Journal – one the oldest general medical journals in the world, launched in 1840 – and has edited a magazine for the Men’s Health Forum and Mental Health Today.

No related posts.

Her predecessor, Graham Scott, will continue in his role as the Royal College of Nursing Institute’s editorial director, overseeing the company’s 11 journals, online learning product and decision support tool.

Scott said: “We are delighted to have secured the services of such an experienced and highly respected health journalist.

“She joins us at an exciting time, as we transition from a traditional print-focused model to a truly online-first approach.

“The early signs are most encouraging, and Lynn is inheriting a great team, so the title is expected to go from strength to strength.”

Nursing Standard’s changed from a weekly to a monthly in March, a move it claims has helped boost circulation. It also claims to reach 10,000 nursing staff globally with its daily e-bulletin.

The title, launched in 1987, is published by RCNI, subsidiary of the Royal College of Nursing, but is editorially independent.

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Survey finds that UK written press is (by some way) the least trusted in Europe
  2. 'Pushed out' Panorama reporter Raphael Rowe's farewell email: Diversity at BBC is 'worse than I've ever known'
  3. BBC turns Sunday Politics into regional half-hour show and replaces Daily Politics in bid to boost digital coverage and make £1.9m savings BBC turns Sunday Politics into regional half-hour show and replaces Daily Politics in bid to boost digital coverage and make £1.9m savings
  4. NRS: Daily Mail most popular UK newspaper in print and online with 23m readers a month NRS: Daily Mail most popular UK newspaper in print and online with 23m readers a month
  5. May tells Trump 'don't worry it's only the press' as he cries 'fake news' over claim he criticised her in exclusive Sun interview May tells Trump 'don't worry it's only the press' as he cries 'fake news' over claim he criticised her in exclusive Sun interview

Latest Jobs

News consumers are pursuing 'quantity over depth' as they are 'overwhelmed' by 24-hour news cycle, Ofcom research shows
CLOSE

British Journalism Awards for Specialist Media

Official Entry Deadline 30 June

Enter Now!

CLOSE