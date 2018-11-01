Number of UK journalists climbs to 73,000 but fewer work in newspapers and magazines, major new survey shows

The number of journalists working in the UK has risen by 12 per cent over six years to 73,000, according to a major new survey carried out by the National Council for the Training of Journalists.

Less than a third (30 per cent) of journalists questioned for the Journalists At Work survey said they work for newspapers or magazines, down 15 per cent since 2012 when the survey was last carried out.

The increase is said to have been boosted by a move away from “mainstream publishing areas” – namely newspapers and magazines – where staff numbers are being cut and circulations are falling.

The number of broadcasters has increased, along with those declaring themselves self-employed and those now working in PR and communications, the survey shows.

But, the report said: “The extent to which all these individuals can be classed as ‘journalists’ is a matter of some debate.”

Nearly two-thirds of journalists are employed in London and the South East.

Print remains the main platform for 45 per cent of the journalists surveyed, with 36 per cent mainly developing content for an online/digital platform.

The Journalists At Work survey, which also draws on data from the Office of National Statistics, has been published every ten years since 2002.

Its publication was brought forward early because of the drastic changes taking place in the news industry. NCTJ chief executive Joanne Butcher said: “…with so much transforming the work of modern journalists we simply couldn’t afford to wait that long to compare the results.”

Read the full Journalists At Work survey.

Picture: Pixabay