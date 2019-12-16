Nottingham Post editor Mike Sassi leaves role after six years

Nottingham Post editor Mike Sassi will leave the daily regional newspaper at the end of this month after six years in charge.

Sassi joined the daily title in 2013 from his role as editor of the Stoke-on-Trent Sentinel, which is also owned by publisher Reach.

Announcing his departure on Twitter today, he wrote: “The last six years have been cracking. But the time is right for me to exit stage left.

“Thank you to my colleagues for their hard work and to Nottingham for its support.”

Sassi will be replaced by Natalie Fahy, who has spent the past seven years as digital editor at the Post’s website Nottinghamshire Live.

She started her journalism career on weekly Newsquest papers Halesowen News and the Richmond and Twickenham Times, before joining the agency Strand News as a reporter at the Royal Courts of Justice in London.

She has since worked at German daily Bild, the digital desk at Sky News, and freelanced at a number of national newspapers.

Fahy said: “I am excited to head-up the hugely talented team here in Nottingham. We’ve gone from strength to strength this year and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.”

Sassi began his career at the Derby Telegraph in 1988 and has also worked at the Exeter Express & Echo and The South Wales Echo.

He was appointed editor of the Lincolnshire Echo in 1999 before taking the same role at The Sentinel in 2005.