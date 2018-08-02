All Sections


August 2, 2018

North Wales Leader goes six days a week with launch of first ever Saturday edition

By Sam Forsdick Twitter

North Wales daily The Leader is launching a Saturday print edition for first time in newspaper’s 44-year publishing history.

The new sixth edition of the Newsquest-owned title, which is based in Mold and covers Wrexham and Flintshire, launches on 4 August.

The 96-page paper will include a seven day TV guide, fashion section, local walks, food and drink, gardening and travel as well as local news and sport.

Susan Perry, Newsquest group editor for north Wales, told its Behind Local News blog: “These are challenging times for newspapers – so to be able to launch a sixth edition and offer our readers an improved print service is fantastic.

“And at an introductory cost of just 60p we will really be offering readers a complete news package at an affordable price.”

The Leader launched as a daily paper 44 years ago, but this will be the first time a Saturday edition is published.

The Chester edition of The Leader was closed by Newsquest in January this year following their takeover of NWN Media in 2017.

Picture: Behind Local News

