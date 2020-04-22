Norfolk Magazine journalist and ex-EDP reporter Rachel Buller dies aged 45

Norfolk Magazine assistant editor and former Eastern Daily Press reporter Rachel Buller has died aged 45 after being diagnosed with a rare cancer.

She passed away peacefully at home early on Sunday morning with her husband Matt Dunscombe and sons Zach, 13, and George, ten, at her side.

Norfolk Magazine editor Dominic Castle said: “Rachel had been diagnosed with an aggressive, incurable cancer over Christmas but, despite that terrible news, remained positive to the end.

“She was determined to make the most of the short time she had left and not be bitter or angry about anything.

“She was a wonderful person to work with, full of energy, spirit and fun and always making plans for the future. Her warm, gregarious personality meant that she collected many, many friends who will share our sadness.

“She was always busy doing something – she seemed to be able to fit twice as much into her days as the rest of us – but always had time for everyone, especially her family.”

Rachel grew up in Norfolk and went to Aylsham High School and Norwich City College.

She joined Archant 20 years ago, working as a reporter and chief reporter on the news team and as a features writer for the EDP before joining Norfolk magazine in 2011.

She and Matt also spent a year in Australia before returning to Rachel’s home county and starting their family.

“Rachel loved Norfolk – and the coast in particular – with a passion which shone through in her work,” Castle said.

“She was a talented writer and interviewer, able to find the very best from the people she was talking to, and particularly good at extracting stories from celebrities.

“We will miss our friend terribly and send our heartfelt condolences to her family and her many friends.”

As well as Matt and the boys, Rachel leaves behind her mother, Jenny, father Terry and younger brother Simon.

Picture: Steve Adams