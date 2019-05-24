Nina Hossain moves up to lead ITV Lunchtime News

ITV News has appointed Nina Hossain as lead presenter of its lunchtime national news bulletin.

Hossain is currently lead anchor for ITV News London. She joined the broadcaster in 2004 and has picked up several awards over the last 15 years.

Her promotion comes after regular appearances on the ITV Lunchtime News and the News at Ten.

Charlene White will replace Hossain as the lead presenter of ITV’s regional news show for the capital.

Regular ITV News London presenter Lucrezia Millarini has also been appointed as a regular presenter of the national ITV News programme.

An ITV news spokesperson said Alastair Stewart will “continue to present across the schedule anchoring ITV News weekday programmes as well as weekend slots” and that there would be “no other changes”.

ITV News acting editor Rachel Corp said: “Nina is a hugely accomplished news anchor who has played an integral role across ITV News’ coverage of recent major events.

“Charlene and Lucrezia also are both incredibly talented presenters who already bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our award-winning team.”

Michael Jermey, ITV director of news and current affairs, added that the new appointments would “further strengthen” the newscasting team.

