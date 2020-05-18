Nicola Sturgeon has topped a Press Gazette reader poll asking which high-profile politician had been the most impressive during the Covid-19 crisis.

Just under 2,700 people responded to the poll, which ran in articles on Press Gazette’s website from 13-18 May 2020.

The Scottish First Minister and leader of the SNP took 29% of the vote, equal to 776 votes.

Who has been the best UK late evening (10pm) TV news presenter during the pandemic? Huw Edwards (BBC)

Sophie Raworth (BBC)

Clive Myrie (BBC)

Tom Bradby (ITV)

Julie Etchingham (ITV)

Anna Botting (Sky News)

Other View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

She was followed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak (24% – 636) and newly elected Labour leader Keir Starmer (23% – 606).

Just 14 per cent of respondents ( 384) voted for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while 3% (86) said Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Foreign minister Dominic Raab took just under 3% with 67 votes.

Some 5% of readers selected “other”.