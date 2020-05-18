All Sections

May 18, 2020

Nicola Sturgeon voted 'most impressive politician' during Covid-19 crisis by Press Gazette readers

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter
Nicola Sturgeon tops reader poll

Nicola Sturgeon has topped a Press Gazette reader poll asking which high-profile politician had been the most impressive during the Covid-19 crisis.

Just under 2,700 people responded to the poll, which ran in articles on Press Gazette’s website from 13-18 May 2020.

The Scottish First Minister and leader of the SNP took 29% of the vote, equal to 776 votes.

She was followed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak (24% – 636) and newly elected Labour leader Keir Starmer (23% – 606).

Just 14 per cent of respondents ( 384) voted for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, while 3% (86) said Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Foreign minister Dominic Raab took just under 3%  with 67 votes.

Some 5% of readers selected “other”.

Comments

3 thoughts on “Nicola Sturgeon voted 'most impressive politician' during Covid-19 crisis by Press Gazette readers”

  1. She’s a great communicator and sounds very confident and authoritative but what she’s actually done is shocking – not enough PPE, no testing and tracing, a lockdown that’s positively dangerous in the cities. She paid 43 million for a hospital that hasn’t been used but hasn’t done the basics.

