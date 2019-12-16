Nicky Morgan to stay on as Culture Secretary with seat in House of Lords

Nicky Morgan is to stay on as Culture Secretary despite standing down as an MP at the general election, Downing Street has announced.

Number 10 said that Morgan (pictured) would be made a life peer and would take questions in the House of Lords.

Her appointment was confirmed via Twitter this evening.

The Rt Hon Nicky Morgan @NickyMorgan01 has been confirmed as Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport @DCMS pic.twitter.com/d9kUbzeCAl — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) December 16, 2019

The Culture Secretary is the head of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and is traditionally a member of Parliament.

Morgan has previously voiced support for granting suspects anonymity before they are charged by police.

She was first made Culture Secretary in July, replacing Jeremy Wright who was in the role for a year, when Johnson won the Tory leadership election to become Prime Minister.

Johnson is expected to carry out a wider re-shuffle of his top team in February, with reports that up to a third of his top team could go, after his landslide victory at the polls last week.

Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay