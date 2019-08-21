Newsquest has removed all of its titles from circulation auditor ABC just weeks after the body announced changes to the way it published figures.
The Audit Bureau of Circulations was the UK’s first “joint industry currency” for the media industry and acts as a kitemark for news organisations, who can opt in or out at any time.
Timeline
It released its final six-monthly regional newspapers circulation report in February, covering July to December last year.
Scottish daily The Herald was the only Newsquest title to break into the top ten regional daily papers by circulation over the period. The Wirral Globe and St Helen’s Star were both in the top ten for non-daily circulations.
An ABC spokesperson said: “I can confirm Newsquest has made the decision to resign its titles from ABC membership.
“Effective from 1 April 2019, Newsquest’s regional newspapers and associated websites ceased to be in membership.
“ABC figures for Newsquest were last published in our February 2019 Regional report for the reporting period ending December 2018. These figures have been audited.”
The industry-owned auditor revealed earlier this month that it would stop publishing six-monthly reports for regional titles.
ABC now publishes circulation stats on a rolling basis, five working days after publishers submit their figures.
A spokesperson said at the time: “This puts certificates out into the market more quickly rather than holding up the data until a specified release date.”
The change, which came after “consultation with the industry”, will apply to both daily and weekly regional outlets.
Press Gazette has contacted Newsquest for comment.
2 thoughts on “Newsquest pulls all titles from newspaper circulation auditor ABC”
Any advertiser who continues to spend money with Newsquest after this deserves the crap ROI they will get. Pulling out of verified audits is a massive red flag that circulation has collapsed and titles are in a death spiral of terminal decline.
No ABC cert = your paper is a joke and nobody should take it seriously. End of story.
Time was when local editors crowed about the latest ABC sales figure increases splashing it all over the front page and telling readers how popular, essential for news and good value it is.
Now they’re so embarrassed about how few copies are being sold they want to brush it under the carpet and hope no one notices.
Opting out of the ABC scheme will lose even more credibility with media buyers and any switched on local business people son it’s a dangerous policy to adopt when copy sales need all the help ( and advertising revenue) they can get
Talk about being transparent with your sales figures
My how the mighty have fallen in so short a period of time.