Newsquest closes Scottish weekly's office with more reporters to work remotely

Newsquest has closed the office of a Scottish weekly newspaper in a move that will result in more local reporters working remotely.

The publisher claimed the now-closed office of Peeblesshire News in the town of Peebles, just south of Edinburgh, was used once a week on average.

While some Peeblesshire News staff will work remotely from Peebles, others will be based in the offices of fellow Newsquest title the Border Telegraph 18.5 miles away.

The regional publisher said those staff had always been based out of the Border Telegraph office in Galashiels – which are an hour and six minute round trip by car from the town of Peebles, according to Google Maps.

In a statement on the office closure, a Newsquest spokesperson said: “Following a review, it was apparent that there was no longer a requirement to have a base in Peeblesshire.

“It was only being utilised on average one day a week as all other staff were based out of the Galashiels office.

“However, we will continue to have a presence in Peeblesshire with reporters working remotely in the town to ensure our readers are provided with the best possible news and information service.”

The office closure in Peebles comes after Newsquest shuttered newsrooms in Trowbridge and Ammanford, Carmarthenshire at the end of last year.

Newsquest is not the only regional publishing giant to have cut back office space and pushed staff to work remotely of late.

Archant announced earlier this year that it was set to close five newsrooms in three counties, with chief content officer Matt Kelly telling staff that the closures would save the firm money and mean reporters were “more visible in our communities”.

JPI Media, formerly Johnston Press, revealed that it would close eight newsrooms and relocate 19 other offices late last month.

Chief executive David King told staff: “With growing numbers of people already working from home, we recognise the many benefits of agile working practices to both the business and our employees.”

Picture: Google Maps