Newsquest closes Epsom Guardian to relaunch as new edition in 'iconic and historic' Surrey Comet series

The final edition of the Epsom Guardian in Surrey was published today as Newsquest announced plans to relaunch the weekly title as part of its “iconic and historic” Surrey Comet series.

The Epsom Comet will launch on 27 September as the Epsom Guardian website will also become part of the Surrey Comet online.

Newsquest will simultaneously launch a Kingston edition of the Surrey Comet and “reinvigorate” its general Surrey Comet news pages with news from across the north of the county.

A Newsquest spokesman said: “We are pleased to announce that we are relaunching the Epsom Guardian as the Epsom Comet on 27 September.

“The change is to align the title with the historic Surrey Comet which first published in 1854.

“The Comet series will also see a new edition for the Kingston area and we are very excited to be adding these publications to our portfolio.”

The news was announced to readers on page four of today’s newspaper, promising the new Epsom edition of the “iconic and historic” Surrey Comet would “continue to see us bringing you the same quality local Epsom news that you love”.

“But we will also be bringing you even more news in your bigger and better weekly paper, including stories of interest from the wider Surrey area,” it said.

The announcement added: “At the Comet and Guardian newspapers, we are always looking for new ways we can engage better with you, our readers, and by making these changes we are confident we can provide you with an even stronger platform for reading about local news and issues.”

The Epsom Comet will be available to pick up for free at shops in the Epsom, Ashtead, Chessington and Ewell areas from next Thursday.

The Epsom Guardian was free but available for purchase at some locations for 60p.

Newsquest continues to publish other titles in the Your Local Guardian series in Wandsworth, Wimbledon, Sutton and Croydon.

The Kingston Guardian was closed two years ago and incorporated into the Surrey Comet.