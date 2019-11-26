Newsquest boss threatens Lib Dem campaign news boycott over 'outrageous' local paper mimicry

Newsquest’s editorial director has threatened a boycott on Liberal Democrat campaign news across the publisher’s 150-plus regional titles in response to “outrageous” election material styled like a local newspaper.

The Lib Dems have published election pamphlets using a “Gazette” masthead on news-style pages in a number of constituencies, such as Chelmsford, Putney, Eastleigh, and Finchley and Golders Green.

But its pamphlet for mid-Hampshire supporting candidate Paula Anderson has caused a stir, as the area is covered by Newsquest’s paid-for weekly Basingstoke Gazette (known locally as the Gazette).

The Lib Dem material says it is a “free newspaper” covering eight Hampshire towns, with an imprint in small font explaining who produced it, as required by the Political Parties, Elections and Referendums Act 2000.

Gazette editor Katie French told Press Gazette she was “outraged” when she first saw the Lib Dem pamphlet, calling it a “disgrace”.

“Local newspaper journalists across the country work very hard to provide readers with fair, balanced, impartial news in a neutral tone,” she said.

“People turn to local newspapers because they can trust us and something like this erodes that trust.

“If it was called the Lib Dem Gazette it would be a different story but the fact they’ve used a fake geographical name is very disappointing and very disingenuous and I think both readers and voters deserve better.”

Newsquest editorial director Toby Granville has threatened to tell editors to boycott Lib Dem campaign news unless the pamphlet is pulled.

He tweeted: “This is outrageous Lib Dems passing yourselves off as the Gazette newspaper in same area as our Basingstoke Gazette.

“If this isn’t pulled I’ll advise all Newsquest editors not to publish any campaign news for your party in build-up to #GE2019.”

French told Press Gazette she backed Granville’s warning, saying: “I completely agree. Frankly it’s insulting to us.”

She added that her team works hard to ensure all parties get an even hearing and that such tactics show the Lib Dems are “not prepared to take into account” the work journalists do to be trusted.

It would be “totally fair and just” to stop promoting Lib Dem news, she went on, adding: “I think unless parties start behaving themselves there are going to be repercussions.”

French said she did not support the Lib Dems’ tactic even in areas where there is not an existing Gazette title, saying: “I just don’t think it’s right.

“I think if their message is strong enough they should be able to put it in a leaflet like other parties do and to use a local newspaper format is really wrong because they are trading [on our trust].”

The Basingstoke Gazette had a circulation of 6,232 according to the latest available ABC figures from January to December 2018. It claims to reach 103,009 people in print and online each week.

The newspaper held a hustings event for its local candidates last night, and French said that although the issue came up, the Lib Dem candidate “made a bit of a joke of it and didn’t really address it”.

The News Media Association agreed that trust was at risk, saying today: “Political parties should not be seeking to copy the look and feel of independent local newspapers with their campaigning material.

“By scrutinising candidates on behalf of the public in communities across the UK, local news brands play a vital role in upholding democracy.

“Dressing up party political material as independent journalism undermines this and damages trust in both news media and politicians.”

Responding to Press Gazette, wrongly referring to French as a male, a Lib Dem spokesperson said: “This is the Basingstoke editor complaining about something that was not distributed anywhere near his circulation area.

“As far as we know he has not contacted us directly and we will be happy to talk with him about this if he does.

“In the meantime, we remain committed to communicating with people, and tabloid newspapers has been one way of doing this employed by all political parties for decades.”

French told Press Gazette she was planning to write directly to the Lib Dems today.

Other editors have also criticised the papers, including the Yorkshire Post’s James Mitchinson who tweeted an image of the North West Leeds and Wharfedale News produced by the Lib Dems.

He said: “Dear people of North West Leeds and Wharfedale: this isn’t ‘news’ as the masthead suggests.

“It’s political propaganda imitating local newspapers in order to borrow the trusting relationships that titles like ours in this region have worked so hard to build up with you. #fake news”

The Conservatives were last week criticised for rebranding their press office Twitter account as “Fact Check UK” for the duration of ITV’s debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn.

A Labour-run Twitter account called The Insider described as a “UK Labour account giving you facts, information and comment you can trust” subsequently came to light.

The Conservatives have also been criticised for creating “local newspapers”, with one Sidmouth Herald reader describing the Tories’ East Devon Future as “misleading” with imprints “not intended [to be found] without careful scrutiny”.

A Conservative Party spokesperson said in response: “This type of literature is commonly used by parties up and down the country and meets all the relevant laws and guidelines.”

Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay