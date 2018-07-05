All Sections

July 5, 2018

Newsquest appoints new editor for Stourbridge titles

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Newsquest has appointed a new editor for its four newspapers covering Stourbridge in Dudley.

Stephanie Preece will oversee the Stourbridge, Halesowen and Dudley News, Bromsgrove and Droitwich Advertiser, Redditch Advertiser, and Kidderminster Shuttle titles.

She moves from her role as head of content for Newsquest’s Worcester News, Malvern Gazette and Evesham Journal newspapers.

Preece said: “I’m delighted to be joining the team at Stourbridge. I am already familiar with the great work that they do covering the north of Worcestershire and I can’t wait to join them in this new role.”

Newsquest editorial director Toby Granville said: “I had the pleasure of working with Stephanie at the Oxford Mail some years ago — and even then it was clear to me she had editor potential.

“She’s full of energy and embraces the challenging but exciting changes happening in our industry and I’m looking forward to seeing her play a big part in Stourbridge’s future.”

Stephanie will take up her new role on July 23 on her return from maternity leave.

Picture: Newsquest

