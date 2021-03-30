Regional publishers JPI Media, Archant and Midland News Association topped furlough claims for the UK news media industry in January.

Each publisher claimed between £100,001 and £250,000 from the Government’s job retention scheme in January, when the UK went back into lockdown amid a surge of Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Archant and MNA had upped their furlough payments from between £50,001 and £100,000 in December. JPI was already in the higher band at the end of the year.

As a whole, the news industry claimed somewhere between £535,018.25 and £1.525m in January.

In December it claimed between £390,000 and £1.18m. No exact figures are given in the public Government data – only banded ranges.

City AM was the only media company that reduced the size of its claim to the extent it fell into another band – from claiming between £25,000 and £50,000 in December to somewhere between £10,001 and £25,000.

The business title, which has now been digital-only for a year and hopes to return in print before the autumn, made nine redundancies in editorial during October.

There were just two media companies that were not using the furlough scheme in December but did so in January: broadcaster Al Jazeera and slow news start-up Tortoise Media, both claiming amounts up to £10,000.

A number of other companies increased their claims in January, potentially because of the extra lockdown restrictions: regional publishers Tindle Devon Newspapers and Southwark News, magazine publisher Time Out and LBC owner Global Radio.

The Guardian continued to be the only national newspaper publisher with staff on furlough, in the £50,001 to £100,000 band.

Some others used the scheme earlier in the pandemic, including the UK’s largest commercial publisher Reach, and the Telegraph which returned the payments it had received after strong subscriptions growth helped it stay in profit.

HMRC has only been able to reveal which companies are making use of the furlough scheme since December, even though it went live in March last year, because of taxpayer confidentiality rules under the Commissioners for Revenue and Customs Act 2005.

A Treasury direction made under the Coronavirus Act 2020 in November corrected this and now requires HMRC to name on a monthly basis the employers who have claimed cash and how much.

National press

Company Dec 20 Jan 21 Guardian News and Media 50,001 to 100,000 50,001 to 100,000

Regional press

Company Dec 20 Jan 21 JPI Media 100,001 to 250,000 100,001 to 250,000 Archant 50,001 to 100,000 100,001 to 250,000 Midland News Association 50,001 to 100,000 100,001 to 250,000 Newsquest 25,001 to 50,000 25,001 to 50,000 Tindle Devon Newspapers 10,001 to 25,000 25,001 to 50,000 City AM 25,001 to 50,000 10,001 to 25,000 Baylis Media 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 Highland News and Media 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 Iliffe Media Publishing 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 Independent News and Media (owner of Belfast Telegraph) 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 Irish News 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 KM Media Group 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 Southwark News 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 Gazette Newspaper Group 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Holderness Newspapers 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Iliffe Media 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Iliffe Media Group 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 New Milton News and Media (also Iliffe-owned) 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Newbury Weekly News (bought by Iliffe Media in 2019) 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Post Newspapers 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Stratford News and Media 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Tindle Newspapers 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Broadcast media

Company Dec 20 Jan 21 Bauer Media Audio 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 Global Radio 0.01 to 10,000 10,001 to 25,000 Al Jazeera £0.00 0.01 to 10,000 ITN 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Digital media

Company Dec 20 Jan 21 Tortoise Media £0.00 0.01 to 10,000 Vice 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Magazines

Company Dec 20 Jan 21 Time Out 0.01 to 10,000 25,001 to 50,000 Chelsea Magazine Company 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Conde Nast 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 The Economist 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Immediate Media Bristol 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Immediate Media London 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Positive News 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

B2B

Company Dec 20 Jan 21 William Reed 10,001 to 25,000 10,001 to 25,000 Incisive Business Media 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

Specialist news

Company Dec 20 Jan 21 France Media 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Haber Weekly Newspaper 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Hamodia Newspaper 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 Jewish Telegraph 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000 The Stage 0.01 to 10,000 0.01 to 10,000

