News magazine ABCs: The Week Junior is biggest circulation climber but The Week is largest loser

The Week Junior’s circulation climbed by nearly a third in the first six months of the year, the highest among news magazines, but its grown-up counterpart The Week was the largest loser.

The youth title, which is billed as being for “curious, smart 8-14 year olds”, was up 29 per cent year-on-year with an average circulation of 59,22, according to ABC figures published today.

The Week’s circulation was down 12 per cent year-on-year to 177,158. Both titles are owned by Dennis Publishing, which also publishes Money Week – down 4 per cent year-on-year to 43,933.

The Times Literary Supplement also made circulation gains on the same period last year. It was up 17 per cent to 41,382.

TLS editor Stig Abell said today’s figures “confirm that there is still plenty of appetite for beautifully written, far-ranging and intelligent writing”.

He added: ““The TLS is in rude health, and growing all the time. We are doing more than ever, increasing the range of our coverage and contributors.

“For the first time in 116 years, the TLS is publishing 50 per cent of articles by women. We believe that, if you want more readers, you have to recruit contributors that represent a wide range of people and their interests.”

The Economist is the best-selling UK weekly news magazine, with an average circulation of 267,264 for the period, up 8 per cent year-on-year.

Marina Haydn, managing director of circulation, said: “As we celebrate our 175th year of publishing The Economist, we believe that profitable circulation growth is the way to best position us for continued success in the future.

“By prioritising our readers within our business, we have built a large and engaged global audience that is also attractive to global marketers.”

The New Statesman was not audited by ABC for the period.