News diary: Looking ahead to key dates for 2019 as Britain set to leave the EU on 29 March

January

What better way to celebrate the New Year than the introduction of an energy price cap and the Vickers banking reforms (January 1)? Commuters can also celebrate the first working day of 2019 with higher rail fares (January 2).

A series of high-profile trials concerning Barclays capital raising, the Hillsborough disaster, and the Shoreham Air show are listed to begin this month, while in Edinburgh the former First Minister Alex Salmond is due to have his case against the Scottish Government heard.

And MPs should finally get to decide on Theresa May’s Brexit deal with a vote due to take place before the Prime Minister’s self-imposed deadline (January 21).

February

Defending champions Ireland could become the first side to win the Six Nations three years in a row – the opening of the tournament (February 1) comes ahead of the American football season’s showpiece Super Bowl LIII (February 3).

Defence ministers from the NATO grouping meet in Brussels (February 13) before the annual conference on security issues in Munich (February 15). Elections take place in Africa’s most populous nation Nigeria (February 16), while votes are held in Cuba, Thailand, Moldova and Senegal on the same day (February 24).

Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn joins Cabinet ministers and a host of business speakers at the annual EEF manufacturing conference (February 19).

March

High-level Government speakers deliver speeches this month at the City’s Business and Investment Dinner (March 14) and the British Chambers of Commerce annual conference (March 28).

But most significantly, the final European Council meeting at which a British Prime Minister is a participant is held (March 21) before the most seismic event in the UK’s post-war history as it exits the European Union (March 29).

April

Vehicles travelling into central London face a new charge as the Ultra Low Emission Zone, a measure intended to improve air quality in the capital, is introduced (April 8).

This year’s IMF and World Bank spring meetings kick off with a meeting of G20 finance ministers (April 12) at the end of a week which also sees the release of the Fund’s World Economic Outlook and Global Financial Stability Reports.

In the month in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to welcome a new Royal baby, The Queen celebrates her 93rd birthday (April 21) before Japan’s Emperor Akihito abdicates (April 30).

May

Voters go the polls in England and Northern Ireland for this year’s local elections (May 2), while on the continent there are elections to the European Parliament (May 23).

Growth figures for the first quarter of 2019 are published (May 10) and later in the month Swiss voters take part in a referendum on tax reform (May 19).

Wembley hosts the FA Cup final (May 18) before the Cricket World Cup opens at the Oval in London with hosts England taking on South Africa (May 30).

This month also traditionally sees the Queen setting out her Government’s legislative programme at the State Opening of Parliament.

June

An exciting summer of sport kicks off with the Champions League final, Premiership rugby final and Epsom Derby (all June 1) before England’s appearance in the UEFA Nations League final four (June 6).

This month features the start of three further international football tournaments: the women’s football World Cup (June 7), Copa America (June 14) and African Cup of Nations (June 15).

Away from sport, the Chancellor of the Exchequer delivers the annual Mansion House speech on the same day as a European Council meeting (June 20), before world leaders gather in Japan for the opening of the G20 Summit (June 28).

July

The sporting action continues with Wimbledon (July 1-14), Formula One’s British Grand Prix (July 14), the Anniversary Games (July 20), and the final stage of the Tour de France (July 28).

The Church of England also gathers for its General Synod (July 5), and Prince George celebrates his 6th birthday (July 22).

August

This month sees the release of key sets of economic data, with the Bank of England’s inflation report (August 1) featuring the first full quarter of figures since Britain’s departure from the European Union. The UK’s GDP results for Q3 are then released in the following week (August 9).

Students receive their A-level (August 15) and GCSE (August 22) results ahead of the new school year, and world leaders gather for the G7 summit (August 25) to round off the month. The Ashes series between England and Australia also gets underway (August 1).

September

The first post-Brexit party conference season begins with the Lib Dems (September 14), before Labour (September 22), and the Conservatives (September 29) take centre stage later in the month.

The UN General Debate sees world leaders gathering in New York (September 24), ride-hailing app Uber’s operating licence expires in London (September 25), and in sport, the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan (September 20).

October

An election-heavy month sees voters heading to the polls in Mozambique (October 15), Switzerland (October 20), Canada (October 21), Argentina, Uruguay, and Ukraine (all October 27).

The World Economic Outlook is released (October 15) ahead of the European Council (October 17) and the IMF’s Annual Meetings (October 18). This month is also expected to feature the Chancellor’s Budget announcement, and the introduction of the UK’s new blue passports following our EU departure.

November

Yokohama plays host to the Rugby World Cup final (November 2), with WADA’s World Conference on Doping in Sport getting underway three days later (November 5).

In London, senior royals and political officials gather at the Cenotaph to mark Remembrance Sunday (November 10), followed by the Lord Mayor’s Banquet the next day (November 11), which traditionally features an address from the Prime Minister.

Nicola Sturgeon also marks five years as Scottish First Minister (November 20), the G20’s Foreign Ministers meet in Japan (November 22), and Thanksgiving is celebrated in the United States (November 28).

December

Europe marks the tenth anniversary of the Lisbon Treaty (December 1), and the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded at a ceremony in Oslo (December 10).

The final instalment of the Star Wars film franchise hits cinemas (December 20), and Vladimir Putin’s big annual press conference with Russian and international media is also expected before the end of the month.

