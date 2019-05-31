News diary 3-9 June: Donald Trump on state visit to UK as Swedish court holds hearing on Julian Assange rape case

Foresight News provides a look-ahead to the key events that need to be in your news diary for next week…

On Monday, Donald Trump begins a three-day state visit to the UK accompanied by First Lady Melania and his four adult children.

The decision to grant the President full state honours has been criticised by many due to his controversial remarks and policies, and, as with his last visit (pictured), large demonstrations are planned.

The highlight of his first day will be the state banquet at Buckingham Palace, which opposition leaders Jeremy Corbyn and Vince Cable have both declined to attend.

A hearing is scheduled in Sweden in the case concerning rape allegations made against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, who is also facing US extradition proceedings after being charged over Wikileaks’ release of classified documents.

Assange failed to appear via video-link at an extradition hearing on Thursday, and a UN expert subsequently said he had been subjected to psychological torture. The Swedish court is due to decide on the prosecutor’s application for detention, which will result in a European Arrest Warrant being issued for Assange.

Trump’s visit continues Tuesday, and the president’s schedule includes a meeting and joint press conference with outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May.

Their last joint appearance was dominated by an interview Trump had given to The Sun which was seen to undermine May, and with a leadership race underway and public differences of opinion on Huawei, we might get more of the same this time around.

Trump will also face the biggest of the planned protests, with several thousand expected to gather in Trafalgar Square for the return of the controversial Baby Trump blimp.

Tuesday also marks 30 years since the Tiananmen massacre, when a seven-week standoff between pro-democracy protestors in China and the government forces ended violently as the army moved troops and tanks into Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989.

The death toll is still disputed, and the massacre has remained largely ignored by the government in mainland China where it is forbidden to publicly mourn those who died. However, commemorations are held annually in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, and this year’s candlelight vigil in Victoria Park is expected to draw a significant crowd.

The Queen, Theresa May, Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel and Justin Trudeau are in Portsmouth on Wednesday for a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. Some 300 veterans of Operation Overlord are expected to be in attendance to help mark the departure of allied forces for the beaches of Normandy in 1944.

Back in London, Conservative leadership hopeful Michael Gove lays out his vision for the future of the country in an event hosted by The Spectator.

The current environment secretary, who is among the bookies’ favourites to be the next prime minister, is expected to elaborate on his plans to deliver Brexit, challenge Jeremy Corbyn, and unite the fractured Conservative Party. Last week’s promise of free UK citizenship for EU nationals may be an indication of how Gove intends to pitch his campaign in the coming weeks.

The 75th anniversary of D-Day dominates Thursday as heads of state and world leaders attend numerous services and memorial events across Normandy.

Theresa May and Emmanuel Macron begin the day at Ver-sur-Mer to unveil a new memorial to the British troops who fought to liberate France three quarters of a century ago. Macron then joins President Trump at an event in Colleville-sur-Mer’s American cemetery, before an international memorial service at Juno Beach presided over by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe.

Voters in the Peterborough constituency head to the polls in a by-election to replace MP Fiona Onasanya. Onasanya won the House of Commons seat back in 2017 but was recalled by the electorate last month following her conviction for perverting the course of justice.

With a Leave-supporting electorate, the vote is the first opportunity for the Brexit Party to capitalise on their performance at the European Elections and transfer their newfound popularity to the national stage. Labour and the Conservatives are expected to wheel out their respective big guns in the final days of campaigning in an attempt to prevent Nigel Farage’s party from securing its first MP.

Theresa May steps down as leader of the Conservative Party on Friday three years after replacing David Cameron in the wake of the EU referendum. May’s reign as Prime Minister, now officially longer than Gordon Brown’s, has been defined by her failure to unite Parliament or the Conservative Party behind her Brexit policy.

She came into office pledging to tackle burning injustices but departs as a single-issue leader who oversaw the largest-ever defeat in a Parliamentary vote and two of the worst electoral results in Tory history.

As Theresa May departs, Westminster’s other leadership contest reaches the end of its first phase with the close of nominations to replace Liberal Democrats leader Vince Cable.

Cable was Business Secretary in the Coalition era, and replaced Tim Farron as Lib Dem leader after the 2017 snap election; he goes out on an unexpected high after overseeing the party’s best performance in a national election since 2010 with the best campaign slogan since that bus.

Cable’s deputy Jo Swinson and his fellow south west London MP Ed Davey, both also veterans of the Coalition government, are the most likely candidates to become the third Liberal Democrat leader since Nick Clegg.

The Green Party holds its annual Spring conference in the wake of large gains by the party in the European parliamentary elections. The Greens gained seven seats in what was a UK-wide polarising swing away from the main parties towards smaller, ardently pro- or anti-Brexit groups.

New MEPs are welcomed on the opening day in Scarborough before co-leaders Jonathan Bartley and Sian Berry deliver their address on Saturday.

Finance ministers and central bank governors gather in the Japanese city of Fukuoka on Saturday for a prelude to next month’s G20 summit at which trade disputes are likely to be a priority topic.

Ahead of the meeting, which runs concurrently with a gathering of trade ministers in Tsukuba, Japanese central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda warned of uncertainty in the outlook for the global economy and cited trade as one of the main risk factors (along with Brexit).

England continue their Cricket World Cup campaign with a match in Cardiff against Bangladesh, the side ranked seventh in the world before the tournament, while in Paris the women’s final of the French Open gets underway.

Kazakhs head to the polls on Sunday for an early presidential election following the resignation of former president Nursultan Nazarbayev. Although the elections may usher in new leadership, Nazarbayev still holds considerable power, continuing as head of the security council and the leader of political party Nur Otan.

Nazarbayev’s daughter Dariga was appointed as Chairwoman of the Senate and second-in-line to the presidency just moments after Nazarbayev’s resignation, suggesting that the election may not signal a new era for Kazakh politics.

The Tony Awards take place in New York with British comedian and actor James Corden playing host. Unlike last year, when a select few plays swept the board, this year’s winners are expected to come from a much wider field with Hadestown, The Ferryman and Tootsie among those tipped for awards.

And after coming close at last year’s World Cup, England could be in line for some silverware in the UEFA Nations League Final (providing they defeat the Netherlands in the 6 June semi-final).

England (or the Netherlands) will take on either Portugal or Switzerland in the final of the new biennial competition, which was set up in 2018 to eliminate international friendlies and prevent the interruption of the usual football season.

The news diary is provided in association with Foresight News.

Picture: Reuters/Hannah McKay