News diary 21-27 January: Chris Evans makes Virgin Radio breakfast show debut and Prince William interviews Sir David Attenborough at Davos

After narrowly avoiding defeat in last week’s motion of no confidence, Theresa May returns to the House of Commons on Monday to present her alternative Brexit plan.

The Prime Minister’s original Withdrawal Agreement was of course heavily defeated just 24 hours before the no confidence vote, which prompted an offer of talks with MPs to seek “a way forward” for Brexit. As has been the case for the majority of the last two years, what happens next is anyone’s guess.

Five Metropolitan Police officers are due to appear before a misconduct panel for the start of a six-week hearing in relation to the death of Sean Rigg in August 2008. Rigg died following a cardiac arrest whilst in police custody in Brixton, with a subsequent inquest concluding that the Met used “unsuitable force” during his detention.

Chris Evans (pictured) also makes his debut as the new host of the Virgin Radio breakfast show, following his departure from BBC Radio 2.

The week-long World Economic Forum gets underway in Davos on Tuesday, with world leaders (minus Theresa May and US President Donald Trump) and key business figures attending.

The WEF’s annual Global Risks Report released before this week’s gathering is sure to have focused minds, after warning that the global economy faces a “darkening” outlook. Highlights today include the Duke of Cambridge and Sir David Attenborough in conversation and an address by Brazil’s new President Jair Bolsonaro.

Away from Davos, French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel meet in the border town of Aachen to sign a new cooperation and integration treaty. The new agreement is being seen by commentators as a potential guinea pig for the future of the EU, with foundations being laid for shared defence, foreign, and economic policies.

The countdown to Hollywood’s showpiece event of the year also begins with the announcement of this year’s Oscar nominees.

Theresa May appears for her weekly round of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, with Brexit sure to dominate proceedings once again.

Elsewhere in Westminster, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox is appearing before the Justice Select Committee, and the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee holds a timely session on the implications of the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and the Northern Ireland backstop.

In Moscow, Vladimir Putin hosts Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on the Syria crisis. Discussions are expected to focus on the withdrawal of US troops from the region, with Erdogan having voiced his displeasure with the Trump administration’s change of tact at the beginning of the year.

With the United States deciding to pull out of Syria, Vladimir Putin’s assertion that Turkey and Russia will play a “decisive role” in securing peace in the region now seems inescapable.

There’s a strong trade flavour to Thursday’s agenda at Davos, with European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom and WTO director general Roberto Azevedo joined on the agenda by new Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang.

The key events from a UK perspective are a session on Brexit with Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and a conversation on financial governance featuring Bank of England governor Mark Carney and the Bank of Japan’s Haruhiko Kuroda.

In London, the Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay and his ministers field departmental questions, while down the river at City Hall Sadiq Khan appears before the whole London Assembly to answer questions on his draft budget for the coming year.

Ahead of this session, the Assembly’s budget committee warned that the Mayor’s spending plans live “in the long shadow of Crossrail”.

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, the group responsible for the Doomsday Clock which measures the likelihood of a man-made disaster on Earth, announces whether the clock’s minute hand will move closer to midnight at a press conference in Washington DC.

Last year, the BAS moved the clock forward by thirty seconds, to two minutes before midnight, citing nuclear flashpoints on the Korean peninsula, in the Middle East and South China Sea, and between the US and Russia.

The final day of events in Davos takes place on Friday and, after a final session on the global implications of Brexit, the day’s highlight is a discussion on international economic cooperation involving IMF managing director Christine Lagarde and UK Chancellor Philip Hammond.

A mammoth four days of FA Cup action kicks off with a televised clash between Arsenal and Manchester United on Friday evening.

On Saturday, AFC Wimbledon attempt to reach the fifth round at the expense of Premier League West Ham before Chelsea continue their defence of the trophy against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday.

The weekend also sees the main events of Pope Francis’s visit to Panama for World Youth Day. On Saturday, the Pontiff addresses an evening vigil in the Panamanian capital before closing the gathering the next day with a Papal Mass and the announcement of the festival’s next host city.

On Sunday, the national commemorative ceremony to mark Holocaust Memorial Day in the UK takes place in London.

The service involves Holocaust survivors and traditionally attracts high-profile political figures, with this year marking the 25th anniversary of the Rwandan genocide and the 40th anniversary of the end of the genocide in Cambodia.

