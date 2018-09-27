Newly announced Newsbeat presenters say reading bulletins on BBC Radio 1 is 'dream come true'

BBC Radio 1 has named two new presenters for Newsbeat, with the pair saying it is a “dream come true” to present the regular news bulletins.

Ben Mundy will read out the 12.45pm and 5.45pm bulletins from Monday to Thursday. He replaces Chris Smith who has taken a role off-mic.

Morning bulletins will be read by Roisin Hastie during the Radio 1 Breakfast show with Greg James. She replaces Tina Daheley who left the show along with presenter Nick Grimshaw last month.

“I’ve always dreamt of being the one behind the microphone… now I get to do that on a regular basis,” said Mundy, who has worked at Newsbeat for seven years after a spell at BBC Radio Kent and commercial radio.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and doing what Newsbeat does best – providing reliable, distinct news for our young audience. I can’t wait.”

Hastie has previously worked at commercial stations including Viking FM in Hull, Metro Radio in the North East and Radio City in Liverpool, where she covered stories including the Hillsborough Inquests and the 2016 General Election.

She was at BBC Merseyside for a year before making the move to Newsbeat.

Said Hastie: “Becoming a part of Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James has been a dream come true.”

