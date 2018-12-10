All Sections

December 10, 2018

New Statesman reshuffle sees Stephen Bush appointed political editor

By James Walker Twitter

An editorial reshuffle at the New Statesman has seen special correspondent Stephen Bush become political editor at the current affairs magazine.

Bush moved to the New Statesman from his assistant comment editor role at The Telegraph in February 2015.

He previously spent a year as editor of the New Statesman’s rolling political blog, The Staggers.

Other senior editorial changes at the title include City Metric editor Jonn Elledge taking on the role of assistant digital editor.

Former books and features editor Tom Gatti and ex-political editor George Eaton will become joint-deputy editors of the title.

Eleanor Peake, formerly of Wired UK, has joined the online team as its new social media editor.

In a statement on the reshuffle, New Statesman editor-in-chief Jason Cowley said: “These appointments are to prepare for a planned expansion of the New Statesman in 2019.

“We have had another successful year and we will be hiring more journalists in the months ahead as we continue to grow both in print and online.”

It comes a month after the magazine announced it was hiring writer Grace Blakeley as its economics commentator.

