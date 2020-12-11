The New Statesman has launched a business section showcasing the best of New Statesman Media Group’s recently-launched network of Monitor websites.

The new sites are:

Investment Monitor, which examines the corporate dynamics shaping the investment landscape

Energy Monitor, which covers the global clean energy transition

Tech Monitor, an essential resource for the world’s top CIOs and business technology leaders

And City Monitor, a site dedicated to the future of the world’s cities.

Press Gazette is part of the revamped New Statesman Media Group network (with a US editor and data journalist joining the team this year) – and has a new focus on providing media leaders globally with the information they need to thrive in the digital age.

The New Statesman‘s expanded business coverage – which will focus on companies, finance, sustainability and the world of work – aims to give readers “clarity and understanding on what these changes mean for businesses, their employees and investors”.

The new Monitor titles feature in-depth interrogations of data, comprehensive surveys, interviews and analysis with leading experts and business leaders.

The new section is edited by the publication’s business editor, Will Dunn, who won the Launch of the Year award from the British Society of Magazine Editors for the New Statesman’s policy supplement, Spotlight.

New Statesman head of digital David Tomchak said: “We will explore the big questions on how businesses function, their policies and how they stay relevant. The new reporting will centre on the very best-in-class data journalism for our loyal, intelligent and influential readership.”

Energy Monitor is headed up by Philippa Nuttall Jones, who has more than 20 years’ experience of reporting on climate change, the clean energy transition, sustainable development and energy policy around the world.

Investment Monitor is led by Courtney Fingar, one of the world’s leading experts on foreign direct investment, who spent 15 years at the Financial Times, where she was editor-in-chief of fDi Magazine and a contributing writer for the FT.

City Monitor is edited by Sommer Mathis, who was the first editor at City Lab for Bloomberg and has covered urban policy for the Atlantic, The Guardian and the Washington Post.

Tech Monitor is edited by Pete Swabey, who has joined New Statesman Media Group after seven years at The Economist, where he was an editorial director in the publication’s intelligence unit.

The business section will also draw on the expertise of Glenn Barklie, chief economist of New Statesman Media Group and a leading expert in foreign direct investment and economic development and Press Gazette editor-in-chief Dominic Ponsford.

Articles already live on the New Statesman’s business section include:

