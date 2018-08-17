All Sections

August 17, 2018

New Malaysian government repeals law banning 'fake news'

By PA Media Lawyer Twitter

Malaysia’s new government has repealed a widely criticised law prohibiting “fake news”, in a move hailed as a landmark moment for human rights by a group of south-east Asian politicians.

The bill was passed in April under former Prime Minister Najib Razak (pictured) despite concerns that it would be used to silence dissent ahead of a 9 May general election.

Najib’s long-ruling coalition was ousted in the polls, ushering in the country’s first transition of power since independence from Britain in 1957.

After an intense six-hour debate in parliament and protest by MPs in Najib’s party, the law was repealed on Thursday with a simple voice vote.

Picture: Reuters/Lai Seng Sin

