December 14, 2018

New editor takes reins at Racing Post aged 31

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Tom Kerr has been named the new editor of the Racing Post, saying he plans to “expand and enhance” its coverage.

Kerr, 31, has been promoted from senior features writer having spent nine years with the daily racing and betting industry newspaper.

He replaces Bruce Millington who spent 11 years as Racing Post editor.

“I am thrilled and honoured to take over the reins at the Racing Post,” said Kerr, who has also been appointed group racing director.

“Racing brims with colour, drama and intrigue and I can’t wait to get started leading the company’s exceptional team of journalists as we expand and enhance our coverage of a wonderful sport.

“The Racing Post has a loyal but demanding readership that expects and values the highest standards of reporting, analysis and data.

“I am absolutely committed to meeting the needs of our customers and providing the best racing and betting coverage around, whether it’s in print or on one of our digital platforms.”

The Racing Post is owned by UK-based private equity firm Exponent, which bought Dennis Publishing – owner of The Week – earlier this year. It bought the Post, formerly owned by Trinity Mirror, in 2016.

Alan Byrne, chief executive and editor-in-chief of the Racing Post said Kerr was “one of the outstanding journalists of his generation”.

He said: “He is an outstanding operator in all areas, but has a particular prowess and flair for digital journalism.

“Following Bruce will be a big task, but I am certain Tom has the talent, passion and determination to do a superb job.

“As he pointed out during the interview process, he is in the fortunate position of inheriting a first-rate editorial team, which will enable him to build on the successes of recent years.”

The Racing Post was established in 1986 and now employs about 300 permanent staff.

In the last year it has acquired a majority stake in the sports betting website and app business Apsley and digital marketing agency ICS Media Group.

Picture: Racing Post

