All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Dismiss

Menu

In the news

Close
October 4, 2018

NCTJ appoints NMA deputy chief executive Lynne Anderson to its board

By Dorothy Musariri Twitter

The News Media Association’s deputy chief executive, Lynne Anderson, has joined the board of the National Council for the Training of Journalists as a director and trustee.

Anderson (pictured) oversees management, finance and public affairs for the NMA, which represents national, regional and local news media.

She was previously comms director for the Newspaper Society and deputy director of the Newspaper Publishers Association. The two groups merged in late 2014 to form the NMA.

The former journalist and editor said: “In an age of fake news, the need for qualified journalists, professionally trained to the highest of standards, has never been greater.

“The NCTJ’s world-class training scheme is leading the way and it is a real honour to join the NCTJ board, having started my own career by training as a journalist with the NCTJ in Cardiff.”

Kim Fletcher, chairman of the NCTJ, said of Anderson: “Here’s someone who knows the media world from every angle, understands all the big issues of the digital era, can write a story, a speech or a press release, market a business and read a balance sheet.

“Her contacts book is pretty good too. I guess that’s what comes of making a good start in life with an NCTJ qualification.”

Picture: NCTJ

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. UK broadcasters sign letter of complaint to Theresa May's top PR man over interviews after PM snubs C4 News and 5 News UK broadcasters sign letter of complaint to Theresa May's top PR man over interviews after PM snubs C4 News and 5 News
  2. Photographer accuses Alamy of 'censoring news' after granting ex-Oxford University student's request to remove pics of her celebrating end of exams Photographer accuses Alamy of 'censoring news' after granting ex-Oxford University student's request to remove pics of her celebrating end of exams
  3. Guardian Weekly relaunches as news magazine nearly 100 years after international paper's first edition published Guardian Weekly relaunches as news magazine nearly 100 years after international paper's first edition published
  4. Courts reminded to allow journalists to access lists after mistaken attempts to withhold details under data protection law Courts reminded to allow journalists to access lists after mistaken attempts to withhold details under data protection law
  5. Newsquest merges three London weeklies into one new title with launch of East London and West Essex Guardian Newsquest merges three London weeklies into one new title with launch of East London and West Essex Guardian

Latest Jobs