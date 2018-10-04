NCTJ appoints NMA deputy chief executive Lynne Anderson to its board

The News Media Association’s deputy chief executive, Lynne Anderson, has joined the board of the National Council for the Training of Journalists as a director and trustee.

Anderson (pictured) oversees management, finance and public affairs for the NMA, which represents national, regional and local news media.

She was previously comms director for the Newspaper Society and deputy director of the Newspaper Publishers Association. The two groups merged in late 2014 to form the NMA.

The former journalist and editor said: “In an age of fake news, the need for qualified journalists, professionally trained to the highest of standards, has never been greater.

“The NCTJ’s world-class training scheme is leading the way and it is a real honour to join the NCTJ board, having started my own career by training as a journalist with the NCTJ in Cardiff.”

Kim Fletcher, chairman of the NCTJ, said of Anderson: “Here’s someone who knows the media world from every angle, understands all the big issues of the digital era, can write a story, a speech or a press release, market a business and read a balance sheet.

“Her contacts book is pretty good too. I guess that’s what comes of making a good start in life with an NCTJ qualification.”

Picture: NCTJ