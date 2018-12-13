National newspaper + online ABCs: Web figures in double-digit drop as print circulation falls across the board

National newspaper circulations for November paint a picture of falling print sales across the board, with web figures down by double figures.

The latest figures from ABC show the Mail Online down 16 per cent year-on-year to 11.7m daily average unique browsers.

The Sun and Metro have also seen double-digit online decline.

The Telegraph titles are the worst hit of national newsbrands in print. The Daily Telegraph was down 22 per cent on the same period last year to 359,110. The Sunday Telegraph was down 17 per cent year-on-year.

The Telegraph, Mail and Mirror Group titles have all stopped counting bulk sales in their circulation figures.

National newspaper circulation, November 2018 (ABC):

Publication ABC total (Nov 2018) Year-on-year % change Bulks Metro FREE 1,451,399 -1% The Sun 1,403,779 -6% 118,520 Daily Mail 1,222,611 -12% The Sun on Sunday 1,187,848 -7% 118,975 The Mail on Sunday 1,028,736 -13% London Evening Standard FREE 856,439 -5% The Sunday Times 727,079 -3% 76,655 Daily Mirror 519,224 -12% Sunday Mirror 434,436 -14% The Times 415,577 -6% 81,257 The Daily Telegraph 359,110 -22% Daily Star 340,816 -15% Daily Express 322,798 -12% The Sunday Telegraph 283,751 -17% Sunday Express 280,404 -11% i 238,771 -8% 52,682 Daily Star – Sunday 205,702 -14% Financial Times 177,196 -5% 30,992 Sunday People 168,690 -15% The Observer 165,868 -6% The Guardian 136,834 -7% Sunday Mail 125,499 -14% Daily Record 121,473 -12% Sunday Post 109,549 -14% 538 City AM FREE 86,023 -5%

Website daily average unique browsers, November 2018 (ABC):