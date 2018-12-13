National newspaper + online ABCs: Web figures in double-digit drop as print circulation falls across the board

National newspaper circulations for November paint a picture of falling print sales across the board, with web figures down by double figures.
The latest figures from ABC show the Mail Online down 16 per cent year-on-year to 11.7m daily average unique browsers.
The Sun and Metro have also seen double-digit online decline.
Scroll down for online ABC figures
The Telegraph titles are the worst hit of national newsbrands in print. The Daily Telegraph was down 22 per cent on the same period last year to 359,110. The Sunday Telegraph was down 17 per cent year-on-year.
The Telegraph, Mail and Mirror Group titles have all stopped counting bulk sales in their circulation figures.
National newspaper circulation, November 2018 (ABC):
|Publication
|ABC total (Nov 2018)
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,451,399
|-1%
|The Sun
|1,403,779
|-6%
|118,520
|Daily Mail
|1,222,611
|-12%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,187,848
|-7%
|118,975
|The Mail on Sunday
|1,028,736
|-13%
|London Evening Standard FREE
|856,439
|-5%
|The Sunday Times
|727,079
|-3%
|76,655
|Daily Mirror
|519,224
|-12%
|Sunday Mirror
|434,436
|-14%
|The Times
|415,577
|-6%
|81,257
|The Daily Telegraph
|359,110
|-22%
|Daily Star
|340,816
|-15%
|Daily Express
|322,798
|-12%
|The Sunday Telegraph
|283,751
|-17%
|Sunday Express
|280,404
|-11%
|i
|238,771
|-8%
|52,682
|Daily Star – Sunday
|205,702
|-14%
|Financial Times
|177,196
|-5%
|30,992
|Sunday People
|168,690
|-15%
|The Observer
|165,868
|-6%
|The Guardian
|136,834
|-7%
|Sunday Mail
|125,499
|-14%
|Daily Record
|121,473
|-12%
|Sunday Post
|109,549
|-14%
|538
|City AM FREE
|86,023
|-5%
Website daily average unique browsers, November 2018 (ABC):
|Website
|Daily avg. unique browsers (Nov 2018)
|Year-on-year % change
|Mail Online
|11,788,742
|-16%
|Metro
|1,825,680
|-11%
|The Sun
|4,738,101
|-12%