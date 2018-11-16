National newspaper + online ABCs: Metro sees lowest circulation drop as industry-wide decline continues

asd2

The Metro is the slowest declining national newspaper in another month of industry-wide slowdown, the latest ABC figures reveal.

The free title saw a 1 per cent year-on-year drop to a circulation of 1.45m in October, keeping it ahead of the Sun, which fell by 7 per cent to 1.4m.

The Mail, Telegraph and Mirror titles have all stopped counting bulk sales.

News websites regularly audited by ABC – Mail Online, Metro, The Sun, and Reach’s Mirror, Express and Star titles – also all saw their daily average unique users drop last month.

National newspaper circulations for October 2018 (ABC):

Publication Total circulation (Oct 2018) Year-on-year % change Bulks Metro FREE 1,452,609 -1% The Sun 1,404,972 -7% 118,233 Daily Mail 1,228,002 -12% The Sun on Sunday 1,202,128 -7% 118,233 The Mail on Sunday 1,038,743 -13% London Evening Standard FREE 862,916 -4% The Sunday Times 722,886 -4% 83,178 Daily Mirror 533,531 -12% Sunday Mirror 451,736 -13% The Times 421,009 -5% 88,444 The Daily Telegraph 360,117 -23% Daily Star 346,545 -15% 225 Daily Express 327,011 -11% Sunday Express 284,482 -12% The Sunday Telegraph 283,691 -18% i 239,443 -9% 53,458 Daily Star – Sunday 213,368 -14% Financial Times 181,205 -6% 31,539 Sunday People 176,008 -15% The Observer 167,821 -5% The Guardian 135,330 -8% Sunday Mail 126,409 -15% Daily Record 121,710 -13% Sunday Post 110,683 -15% 538 City AM FREE 85,872 -6%

