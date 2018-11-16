National newspaper + online ABCs: Metro sees lowest circulation drop as industry-wide decline continues

asd2
The Metro is the slowest declining national newspaper in another month of industry-wide slowdown, the latest ABC figures reveal.
The free title saw a 1 per cent year-on-year drop to a circulation of 1.45m in October, keeping it ahead of the Sun, which fell by 7 per cent to 1.4m.
The Mail, Telegraph and Mirror titles have all stopped counting bulk sales.
News websites regularly audited by ABC – Mail Online, Metro, The Sun, and Reach’s Mirror, Express and Star titles – also all saw their daily average unique users drop last month.
National newspaper circulations for October 2018 (ABC):
|Publication
|Total circulation (Oct 2018)
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,452,609
|-1%
|The Sun
|1,404,972
|-7%
|118,233
|Daily Mail
|1,228,002
|-12%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,202,128
|-7%
|118,233
|The Mail on Sunday
|1,038,743
|-13%
|London Evening Standard FREE
|862,916
|-4%
|The Sunday Times
|722,886
|-4%
|83,178
|Daily Mirror
|533,531
|-12%
|Sunday Mirror
|451,736
|-13%
|The Times
|421,009
|-5%
|88,444
|The Daily Telegraph
|360,117
|-23%
|Daily Star
|346,545
|-15%
|225
|Daily Express
|327,011
|-11%
|Sunday Express
|284,482
|-12%
|The Sunday Telegraph
|283,691
|-18%
|i
|239,443
|-9%
|53,458
|Daily Star – Sunday
|213,368
|-14%
|Financial Times
|181,205
|-6%
|31,539
|Sunday People
|176,008
|-15%
|The Observer
|167,821
|-5%
|The Guardian
|135,330
|-8%
|Sunday Mail
|126,409
|-15%
|Daily Record
|121,710
|-13%
|Sunday Post
|110,683
|-15%
|538
|City AM FREE
|85,872
|-6%
Total daily average unique browsers for October 2018 (ABC):
|Website
|Total daily avg unique browsers (Oct 2018)
|Year-on-year % change
|Mail Online
|12,216,005
|-17%
|Reach (inc. Mirror/Express/Star)
|8,665,886
|-9%
|The Sun
|4,811,380
|-13%
|Metro
|2,160,141
|7%