October 19, 2018

National newspaper + online ABCs: Mail Online audience down nearly a fifth in September compared with last year

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

Mail Online has seen its audience fall by nearly a fifth year-on-year to more than 11.4m, according to new ABC figures.

The UK’s largest news website recorded a 19 per cent drop in the number of daily average unique browsers on its website in September, compared with the same month last year.

News websites audited by ABC all fell last month, including The Sun, Reach (comprising the Mirror, Express and Star titles) and Mail stablemate Metro.

It was another month of industry-wide print circulation decline for national newspapers as well, with double-digit falls for a number of titles.

The Mail, Telegraph and Mirror titles have all stopped counting bulk sales.

Total daily average unique browsers for September 2018 (ABC):

Website Total daily avg unique browsers (Sept 2018) Year-on-year % change
Mail Online 11,459,894 -19%
Metro 2,175,005 -9%
Reach (inc. Mirror/Express/Star) 8,478,838 -7%
The Sun 4,846,527 -7%

National newspaper circulations for September 2018 (ABC):

Publication Total circulation (Sept 2018) Year-on-year % change Bulks
Metro FREE 1,453,596 -1%
The Sun 1,416,886 -8% 118,222
Daily Mail 1,252,144 -11%
The Sun on Sunday 1,208,596 -9% 118,223
The Mail on Sunday 1,051,489 -13%
London Evening Standard FREE 857,004 -3%
The Sunday Times 719,765 -5% 84,063
Daily Mirror 546,201 -12%
Sunday Mirror 455,863 -15%
The Times 424,876 -5% 90,426
The Daily Telegraph 363,002 -23%
Daily Star 355,918 -14% 700
Daily Express 333,460 -11%
Sunday Express 288,440 -11%
The Sunday Telegraph 284,971 -18%
i 242,408 -9% 53,719
Daily Star – Sunday 219,814 -13%
Financial Times 182,523 -4% 30,738
Sunday People 177,446 -15%
The Observer 163,417 -7%
The Guardian 135,742 -8%
Sunday Mail 126,666 -16%
Daily Record 124,184 -12%
Sunday Post 111,515 -16% 538
City AM FREE 84,951 -6%

