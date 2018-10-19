National newspaper + online ABCs: Mail Online audience down nearly a fifth in September compared with last year

Mail Online has seen its audience fall by nearly a fifth year-on-year to more than 11.4m, according to new ABC figures.

The UK’s largest news website recorded a 19 per cent drop in the number of daily average unique browsers on its website in September, compared with the same month last year.

News websites audited by ABC all fell last month, including The Sun, Reach (comprising the Mirror, Express and Star titles) and Mail stablemate Metro.

It was another month of industry-wide print circulation decline for national newspapers as well, with double-digit falls for a number of titles.

The Mail, Telegraph and Mirror titles have all stopped counting bulk sales.

Total daily average unique browsers for September 2018 (ABC):

Website Total daily avg unique browsers (Sept 2018) Year-on-year % change Mail Online 11,459,894 -19% Metro 2,175,005 -9% Reach (inc. Mirror/Express/Star) 8,478,838 -7% The Sun 4,846,527 -7%

National newspaper circulations for September 2018 (ABC):