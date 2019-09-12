National newspaper ABCs: Guardian sees smallest circulation decline in August as Daily Star Sunday worst hit

The Guardian recorded the smallest year-on-year circulation decline among UK national newspapers in August for the second month in a row.
However all UK national newsbrands are continuing to see print circulations fall, according to the latest ABC figures.
Timeline
The Guardian recorded a year-on-year circulation drop of 5 per cent to an average of 128,265 copies in August.
The biggest year-on-year decline was reported by the Daily Star Sunday at 19 per cent, followed by the Sunday People at 18 per cent.
The Sun remains the best-selling national newspaper with an average circulation of 1.3m in August, despite a 12 per cent drop.
The Daily Mail is close behind on 1.2m and has set new retail market share records for its weekday, Saturday and Sunday editions.
Daily Mail editor Geordie Greig said: “We’re delighted by these record results for Mail newspapers, which are an endorsement from our loyal readers that they value our commitment to quality journalism, through our exclusives, compelling campaigns, and the best-read columnists.
“The Daily Mail on a Saturday is the best-selling newspaper in Britain and every day of the week we have the most read supplements and lifestyle sections. We will continue to invest in journalism that positively reflects the country we live in.”
The Saturday edition of the Daily Mail has a bigger average circulation than the Sun by about 142,662 copies.
The free Metro has the largest circulation of any UK newspaper at 1.4m.
National newspaper circulations for August 2019 (ABC):
|Product
|Total average circ. Aug 2019
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,402,836
|-4%
|The Sun
|1,268,839
|-12%
|66,859
|Daily Mail
|1,164,025
|-8%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,081,726
|-12%
|66,861
|The Mail on Sunday
|979,169
|-8%
|Evening Standard FREE
|816,813
|-5%
|The Sunday Times
|655,103
|-9%
|50,990
|Daily Mirror
|482,194
|-14%
|Sunday Mirror
|395,932
|-15%
|The Times
|371,559
|-13%
|52,917
|The Daily Telegraph
|315,270
|-15%
|Daily Express
|305,629
|-10%
|Daily Star
|303,425
|-16%
|Sunday Express
|265,699
|-11%
|The Sunday Telegraph
|249,425
|-14%
|i
|228,754
|-6%
|50,371
|Daily Star – Sunday
|180,923
|-19%
|Financial Times
|162,972
|-7%
|29,425
|The Observer
|155,465
|-6%
|Sunday People
|150,437
|-18%
|The Guardian
|128,265
|-5%
|Sunday Mail
|112,499
|-14%
|Daily Record
|111,829
|-12%
|Sunday Post
|94,732
|-17%
|538
|City AM FREE
|76,030
|-9%
Picture: Reuters/Andrew Winning