National newspaper ABCs: Guardian sees smallest circulation decline for July 2019

UK national newspaper circulations fell across the board in July, new ABC figures show.

The Guardian recorded the smallest year-on-year circulation decline with a drop of five per cent to 130,484 copies.

The biggest year-on-year decline was reported by the Sunday People and Daily Star Sunday at 18 per cent.

The Sun remains the best-selling national newspaper with a circulation of 1.26m, only 100,000 copies above nearest rival the Daily Mail.

The free Metro has the largest circulation of any UK newspaper at 1.42m.

National newspaper circulations July 2019 (ABC):