August 15, 2019

National newspaper ABCs: Guardian sees smallest circulation decline for July 2019

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

UK national newspaper circulations fell across the board in July, new ABC figures show.

The Guardian recorded the smallest year-on-year circulation decline with a drop of five per cent to 130,484 copies.

The biggest year-on-year decline was reported by the Sunday People and Daily Star Sunday at 18 per cent.

The Sun remains the best-selling national newspaper with a circulation of 1.26m, only 100,000 copies above nearest rival the Daily Mail.

The free Metro has the largest circulation of any UK newspaper at 1.42m.

National newspaper circulations July 2019 (ABC):

Publication Total circ. July 2019 Year-on-year % change Bulks
Metro FREE 1,424,168 -3%
The Sun 1,265,990 -12% 66,859
Daily Mail 1,164,319 -8%
The Sun on Sunday 1,067,861 -13% 66,861
The Mail on Sunday 978,062 -9%
Evening Standard FREE 845,840 -5%
The Sunday Times 649,908 -11% 51,445
Daily Mirror 483,120 -13%
Sunday Mirror 399,042 -15%
The Times 376,975 -12% 53,455
The Daily Telegraph 327,879 -12%
Daily Express 306,119 -10%
Daily Star 305,069 -14%
Sunday Express 267,268 -10%
The Sunday Telegraph 257,034 -12%
i 229,074 -6% 50,453
Daily Star – Sunday 183,127 -18%
Financial Times 166,663 -7% 30,250
The Observer 157,553 -7%
Sunday People 150,661 -18%
The Guardian 130,484 -5%
Sunday Mail 111,909 -14%
Daily Record 110,415 -11%
Sunday Post 95,015 -17% 538
City AM FREE 76,804 -11%

