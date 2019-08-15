National newspaper ABCs: Guardian sees smallest circulation decline for July 2019

UK national newspaper circulations fell across the board in July, new ABC figures show.
The Guardian recorded the smallest year-on-year circulation decline with a drop of five per cent to 130,484 copies.
Timeline
The biggest year-on-year decline was reported by the Sunday People and Daily Star Sunday at 18 per cent.
The Sun remains the best-selling national newspaper with a circulation of 1.26m, only 100,000 copies above nearest rival the Daily Mail.
The free Metro has the largest circulation of any UK newspaper at 1.42m.
National newspaper circulations July 2019 (ABC):
|Publication
|Total circ. July 2019
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,424,168
|-3%
|The Sun
|1,265,990
|-12%
|66,859
|Daily Mail
|1,164,319
|-8%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,067,861
|-13%
|66,861
|The Mail on Sunday
|978,062
|-9%
|Evening Standard FREE
|845,840
|-5%
|The Sunday Times
|649,908
|-11%
|51,445
|Daily Mirror
|483,120
|-13%
|Sunday Mirror
|399,042
|-15%
|The Times
|376,975
|-12%
|53,455
|The Daily Telegraph
|327,879
|-12%
|Daily Express
|306,119
|-10%
|Daily Star
|305,069
|-14%
|Sunday Express
|267,268
|-10%
|The Sunday Telegraph
|257,034
|-12%
|i
|229,074
|-6%
|50,453
|Daily Star – Sunday
|183,127
|-18%
|Financial Times
|166,663
|-7%
|30,250
|The Observer
|157,553
|-7%
|Sunday People
|150,661
|-18%
|The Guardian
|130,484
|-5%
|Sunday Mail
|111,909
|-14%
|Daily Record
|110,415
|-11%
|Sunday Post
|95,015
|-17%
|538
|City AM FREE
|76,804
|-11%