National newspaper ABCs: Guardian and Observer see smallest circulation drop among paid-for titles

The Guardian and Observer saw the smallest drops in circulation among paid-for UK national newspapers last month as Reach’s Sunday titles took a hit, according to the latest ABC figures.
The sister titles both saw their circulation fall by five per cent year-on-year in October – the Guardian to a circulation of 128,492 and the Observer to 160,068.
Timeline
- October 17, 2019
National newspaper ABCs: Daily Mail closes on Sun's position as top-selling title
- September 12, 2019
National newspaper ABCs: Guardian sees smallest circulation decline in August as Daily Star Sunday worst hit
- August 21, 2019
Newsquest pulls all titles from newspaper circulation auditor ABC
The Guardian today revealed its biggest-selling weekday editions in October included splashes on Boris Johnson revealing his Brexit plan (3 October), the snap election announcement (30 October), and the 20 firms behind a third of global carbon emissions (10 October).
Behind them were the Daily Mail, Daily Express and Financial Times, which all saw a seven per cent year-on-year circulation drop.
Free newspapers City AM, Metro and the Evening Standard continued to see the smallest readership declines.
The Daily Star on Sunday, Sunday People and Sunday Post were the worst-performing titles, both falling year-on-year by 18 per cent, followed by the Daily Star, Sunday Mirror and Sunday Mail all losing 16 per cent.
All are owned by Reach, except for the DC Thomson-owned Sunday Post.
National newspaper circulations for October 2019 (ABC):
|Publication
|Total average circ. Oct 2019
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,420,796
|-2%
|The Sun
|1,223,771
|-13%
|66,859
|Daily Mail
|1,136,247
|-7%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,042,909
|-13%
|66,861
|The Mail on Sunday
|959,671
|-8%
|London Evening Standard FREE
|826,064
|-4%
|The Sunday Times
|655,618
|-9%
|51,148
|Daily Mirror
|463,256
|-13%
|Sunday Mirror
|378,239
|-16%
|The Times
|367,074
|-13%
|54,029
|The Daily Telegraph
|308,015
|-14%
|Daily Express
|302,690
|-7%
|11
|Daily Star
|292,395
|-16%
|181
|Sunday Express
|260,823
|-8%
|15
|The Sunday Telegraph
|246,797
|-13%
|i
|221,083
|-8%
|48,330
|Daily Star – Sunday
|174,309
|-18%
|Financial Times
|168,958
|-7%
|30,992
|The Observer
|160,068
|-5%
|Sunday People
|144,832
|-18%
|The Guardian
|128,492
|-5%
|Daily Record
|107,499
|-12%
|Sunday Mail
|106,523
|-16%
|Sunday Post
|90,510
|-18%
|538
|City AM FREE
|86,084
|0%
2 thoughts on “National newspaper ABCs: Guardian and Observer see smallest circulation drop among paid-for titles”
I WAS CURED FROM HERPES VIRUS
I was once a victim of Herpes Virus. A good friend of mine who was cured from diabetes introduced me to a doctor named Ahmed Usman from Africa. At first I refused to contact the doctor because of my past experience with most doctors on the internet. Later that day when surfing the internet I came across a testimony of a young lady from Texas who was cured from Genital Herpes with doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine, so I decided to give the doctor a try, I contacted the doctor with the email on the testimony and after much discussion with him, he prepared the Herbal medicine which I paid for and he sent it to me which I received 3 days later through courier service and after receiving it he prescribed the usage for 21 days that I will be cured. Truly after using the Herbal medicine for 21 days I discovered that there was improvement on my health and the outbreaks I used to have were gone I decided to go for another test and my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood, you too can be cured with this doctor, email him on; drahmedusman5104@ gmail. com. He has cure for HIV, Diabetes, Cancer, Fibroid, Painful joints, hepatitis A, B & C Heart disease and Liver disease.
Taxi for Embley!