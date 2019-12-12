asd2
The Sun has remained the UK’s best-selling newspaper despite a drop in circulation of 13 per cent year-on-year.
It sold 1.2m copies in November, according to the latest ABC figures. The free Metro distributed 1.4m copies.
All paid-for newspapers continued to see their sales fall year-on-year, with the smallest drop (three per cent) at the Observer.
National newspaper circulations for November 2019 (ABC):
|Publication
|Total average circ. Nov 2019
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,421,309
|-2%
|The Sun
|1,217,029
|-13%
|66,859
|Daily Mail
|1,133,268
|-7%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,032,959
|-13%
|66,861
|The Mail on Sunday
|966,299
|-6%
|Evening Standard FREE
|816,378
|-5%
|The Sunday Times
|653,340
|-10%
|50,937
|Daily Mirror
|454,685
|-12%
|Sunday Mirror
|371,540
|-14%
|The Times
|364,936
|-12%
|53,808
|The Daily Telegraph
|309,167
|-14%
|Daily Express
|297,920
|-8%
|11
|Daily Star
|288,819
|-15%
|63
|Sunday Express
|258,856
|-8%
|15
|The Sunday Telegraph
|246,910
|-13%
|i
|220,229
|-8%
|47,565
|Daily Star – Sunday
|171,713
|-17%
|Financial Times
|163,324
|-8%
|30,055
|The Observer
|160,363
|-3%
|Sunday People
|143,517
|-15%
|The Guardian
|129,053
|-6%
|Sunday Mail
|107,415
|-14%
|Daily Record
|106,479
|-12%
|Sunday Post
|89,614
|-18%
|538
|City AM FREE
|85,760
|0%
Picture: Reuters/Peter Nicholls
1 thought on “National newspaper ABCs: Full figures for November 2019”
The last hurrah for the newspaper for working class morons. The Scum newspaper will be dead in a few years’ time.