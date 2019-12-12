National newspaper ABCs: Full figures for November 2019

asd2

The Sun has remained the UK’s best-selling newspaper despite a drop in circulation of 13 per cent year-on-year.

It sold 1.2m copies in November, according to the latest ABC figures. The free Metro distributed 1.4m copies.

All paid-for newspapers continued to see their sales fall year-on-year, with the smallest drop (three per cent) at the Observer.

National newspaper circulations for November 2019 (ABC):

Publication Total average circ. Nov 2019 Year-on-year % change Bulks Metro FREE 1,421,309 -2% The Sun 1,217,029 -13% 66,859 Daily Mail 1,133,268 -7% The Sun on Sunday 1,032,959 -13% 66,861 The Mail on Sunday 966,299 -6% Evening Standard FREE 816,378 -5% The Sunday Times 653,340 -10% 50,937 Daily Mirror 454,685 -12% Sunday Mirror 371,540 -14% The Times 364,936 -12% 53,808 The Daily Telegraph 309,167 -14% Daily Express 297,920 -8% 11 Daily Star 288,819 -15% 63 Sunday Express 258,856 -8% 15 The Sunday Telegraph 246,910 -13% i 220,229 -8% 47,565 Daily Star – Sunday 171,713 -17% Financial Times 163,324 -8% 30,055 The Observer 160,363 -3% Sunday People 143,517 -15% The Guardian 129,053 -6% Sunday Mail 107,415 -14% Daily Record 106,479 -12% Sunday Post 89,614 -18% 538 City AM FREE 85,760 0%

Picture: Reuters/Peter Nicholls