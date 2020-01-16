National newspaper ABCs: Observer sees smallest paid-for circulation drop in December

asd2

The Observer once again saw the smallest paid-for circulation drop among UK national newspapers in December, according to the latest ABC figures.

The Sunday newspaper and sister title to the Guardian reported sales down two per cent year-on-year to 163,449 copies.

The biggest declines were at the Scotland’s Sunday Post and UK tabloid thte Daily Star on Sunday.

The Sun remained the UK’s top-selling newspaper with a circulation of 1.2m with the Daily Mail still close at its heels, just over 7,800 copies behind it when the Sun’s bulk copies are removed.

National newspaper circulations for December 2019 (ABC):