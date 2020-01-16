asd2
The Observer once again saw the smallest paid-for circulation drop among UK national newspapers in December, according to the latest ABC figures.
The Sunday newspaper and sister title to the Guardian reported sales down two per cent year-on-year to 163,449 copies.
The biggest declines were at the Scotland’s Sunday Post and UK tabloid thte Daily Star on Sunday.
The Sun remained the UK’s top-selling newspaper with a circulation of 1.2m with the Daily Mail still close at its heels, just over 7,800 copies behind it when the Sun’s bulk copies are removed.
National newspaper circulations for December 2019 (ABC):
|Publication
|Total average circ. Dec 2019
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,422,283
|-2%
|The Sun
|1,215,852
|-13%
|66,860
|Daily Mail
|1,141,178
|-7%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,026,341
|-12%
|66,861
|The Mail on Sunday
|954,497
|-6%
|Evening Standard FREE
|796,640
|-6%
|The Sunday Times
|648,812
|-9%
|50,808
|Daily Mirror
|451,386
|-12%
|The Times
|370,005
|-11%
|53,284
|Sunday Mirror
|366,420
|-14%
|The Daily Telegraph
|317,817
|-12%
|Daily Express
|295,079
|-8%
|11
|Daily Star
|282,723
|-15%
|46
|Sunday Express
|255,087
|-8%
|15
|The Sunday Telegraph
|248,288
|-12%
|i
|217,760
|-8%
|47,241
|Daily Star – Sunday
|167,601
|-18%
|The Observer
|163,449
|-2%
|Financial Times
|162,429
|-10%
|29,783
|Sunday People
|142,563
|-13%
|The Guardian
|133,412
|-5%
|Daily Record
|104,906
|-12%
|Sunday Mail
|103,940
|-15%
|Sunday Post
|87,335
|-19%
|538
|City AM FREE
|85,406
|0%
1 thought on “National newspaper ABCs: Observer sees smallest paid-for circulation drop in December”
These are dire numbers.
Is it because readers are dying off?
Most of these papers are in terminal decline.