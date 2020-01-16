All Sections

January 16, 2020

National newspaper ABCs: Observer sees smallest paid-for circulation drop in December

By Charlotte Tobitt Twitter
The Observer once again saw the smallest paid-for circulation drop among UK national newspapers in December, according to the latest ABC figures.

The Sunday newspaper and sister title to the Guardian reported sales down two per cent year-on-year to 163,449 copies.

The biggest declines were at the Scotland’s Sunday Post and UK tabloid thte Daily Star on Sunday.

The Sun remained the UK’s top-selling newspaper with a circulation of 1.2m with the Daily Mail still close at its heels, just over 7,800 copies behind it when the Sun’s bulk copies are removed.

National newspaper circulations for December 2019 (ABC):

Publication Total average circ. Dec 2019 Year-on-year % change Bulks
Metro FREE 1,422,283 -2%
The Sun 1,215,852 -13% 66,860
Daily Mail 1,141,178 -7%
The Sun on Sunday 1,026,341 -12% 66,861
The Mail on Sunday 954,497 -6%
Evening Standard FREE 796,640 -6%
The Sunday Times 648,812 -9% 50,808
Daily Mirror 451,386 -12%
The Times 370,005 -11% 53,284
Sunday Mirror 366,420 -14%
The Daily Telegraph 317,817 -12%
Daily Express 295,079 -8% 11
Daily Star 282,723 -15% 46
Sunday Express 255,087 -8% 15
The Sunday Telegraph 248,288 -12%
i 217,760 -8% 47,241
Daily Star – Sunday 167,601 -18%
The Observer 163,449 -2%
Financial Times 162,429 -10% 29,783
Sunday People 142,563 -13%
The Guardian 133,412 -5%
Daily Record 104,906 -12%
Sunday Mail 103,940 -15%
Sunday Post 87,335 -19% 538
City AM FREE 85,406 0%

