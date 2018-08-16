All Sections

View and post jobs in journalism

In the news

Close
[mashshare]
All sections

Search

Menu

In the news

Close
August 16, 2018

National newspaper ABCs: Free Metro only UK paper to see circulation growth in July

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The free Metro is the only UK newspaper not to have recorded a drop in circulation last month, according to new ABC figures out today.

The daily title, which is part of Daily Mail and General Trust – owners of the Mail titles – saw distribution climb 0.2 per cent year-on-year to nearly 1.5m in July.

The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday both recorded year-on-year circulation decline, down 11 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

But these figures do not take into account the fact that publisher Mail Newspapers stopped counting bulk sales from December 2017.

Mail Newspapers chief marketing officer Roland Agambar said: “Record shares across the week and the fact that one in every four newspapers sold Monday to Saturday is the Daily Mail, is testament to the quality of our engaging content and promotions.

“Furthermore, the figures demonstrate Mail Newspapers’ UK retail sales remain unaffected by our decision to end multiple copy sales activity.  We’re continuing to put money into retailers’ tills and give our loyal readers the content they love.”

This week is understood to be Paul Dacre’s last as editor of the Daily Mail. He will be replaced by Mail on Sunday editor Geordie Greig from September.

The Telegraph and Mirror group titles have also stopped counting bulks in their circulation figures.

UK national newspaper circulation figures for July (source: ABC):

Publication Total – July 2018  Year-on-Year % change Bulks
Metro FREE 1,473,632 0.2
The Sun 1,432,423 -8.66 118,219
Daily Mail 1,265,693 -11.22
The Sun on Sunday 1,220,570 -8.88 118,217
The Mail on Sunday 1,071,046 -13.12
London Evening Standard FREE 889,042 -1.16
The Sunday Times 726,418 -5.15 84,431
Daily Mirror 554,761 -11.28
Sunday Mirror 468,719 -13.65
The Times 430,660 -4.31 91,338
The Daily Telegraph 374,535 -21.63
Daily Star 356,583 -15.46
Daily Express 339,303 -10.86
Sunday Express 297,751 -9.99
The Sunday Telegraph 293,454 -16.56
i 243,940 -8.93 53,864
Daily Star – Sunday 222,464 -14.29
Sunday People 183,465 -14.61
Financial Times 179,010 -3.77 31,087
The Observer 169,340 -5.16
The Guardian 137,839 -7.75
Sunday Mail 129,547 -15.27
Daily Record 124,034 -13.65
Sunday Post 114,451 -15.33 538
City AM FREE 85,960 -5.44

Related Stories

Explore these topics

Browse, search and add journalism jobs
Comments
No comments to display

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More content

Post a job on Press Gazette

Most Popular

  1. Reporter undertook charity challenges during senior exams as NCTJ records lowest pass rate in five years Reporter undertook charity challenges during senior exams as NCTJ records lowest pass rate in five years
  2. BBC's Kamal Ahmed says corporation needs to examine 'how we do news' as younger audiences snub 'linear news' BBC's Kamal Ahmed says corporation needs to examine 'how we do news' as younger audiences snub 'linear news'
  3. FT chief agrees to pay back six-figure pay rise after staff complaints with money to go towards 'women's development fund' FT chief agrees to pay back six-figure pay rise after staff complaints with money to go towards 'women's development fund'
  4. Sunday Herald news editor Angela Haggerty resigns over online ‘threats and abuse’ but will continue to write columns for paper
  5. BBC will not appeal Sir Cliff Richard privacy ruling but asks for Government review into law on reporting criminal probes BBC will not appeal Sir Cliff Richard privacy ruling but asks for Government review into law on reporting criminal probes

Latest Jobs

News magazine ABCs: The Week Junior is biggest circulation climber but The Week is largest loser