National newspaper ABCs: Free Metro only UK paper to see circulation growth in July

The free Metro is the only UK newspaper not to have recorded a drop in circulation last month, according to new ABC figures out today.

The daily title, which is part of Daily Mail and General Trust – owners of the Mail titles – saw distribution climb 0.2 per cent year-on-year to nearly 1.5m in July.

The Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday both recorded year-on-year circulation decline, down 11 per cent and 13 per cent respectively.

But these figures do not take into account the fact that publisher Mail Newspapers stopped counting bulk sales from December 2017.

Mail Newspapers chief marketing officer Roland Agambar said: “Record shares across the week and the fact that one in every four newspapers sold Monday to Saturday is the Daily Mail, is testament to the quality of our engaging content and promotions.

“Furthermore, the figures demonstrate Mail Newspapers’ UK retail sales remain unaffected by our decision to end multiple copy sales activity. We’re continuing to put money into retailers’ tills and give our loyal readers the content they love.”

This week is understood to be Paul Dacre’s last as editor of the Daily Mail. He will be replaced by Mail on Sunday editor Geordie Greig from September.

The Telegraph and Mirror group titles have also stopped counting bulks in their circulation figures.

UK national newspaper circulation figures for July (source: ABC):