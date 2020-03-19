National newspaper ABCs: Daily Mail closes circulation gap on Sun to 5,500 copies

asd2

The Daily Mail has closed the circulation gap between it and the Sun newspaper to just over 5,000 copies, once bulk sales are removed.

The Sun sold 1.2m copies in February this year, according to new ABC figures, but 66,859 of these were sold as bulks at a reduced rate.

With bulks removed, the Sun has a total circulation of 1.14m, compared to the Daily Mail’s 1.13m circulation – a difference of 5,500 copies.

The Sun remains the best-selling daily newspaper in the UK, but daily freesheet the Metro has the largest distribution at 1.42m.

UK national newspaper circulations for February 2020 (source: ABC)