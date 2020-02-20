National newspaper ABCs: Daily Star Sunday sees biggest print drop in first 2020 circulation figures

The first UK national newspaper circulation figures for 2020 show continued print decline across the industry.
No national newspapers recorded year-on-year circulation growth in January, new ABC figures show. Only free title the Metro held off a decline.
The Daily Star Sunday saw the biggest circulation drop for the period, falling by a fifth year-on-year to 162,345 copies.
Broadsheets the Times and the Financial Times both reported a drop in sales of 12 per cent year-on-year.
The figures no longer include the Telegraph titles, which pulled out of circulation auditing last month.
UK national newspaper circulation figures for January 2020 (source: ABC)
|Publication
|ABC Total January 2020
|Year-on-year % change
|Bulks
|Metro FREE
|1,426,535
|0%
|The Sun
|1,250,634
|-11%
|66,859
|Daily Mail
|1,169,241
|-6%
|The Sun on Sunday
|1,042,193
|-12%
|66,861
|The Mail on Sunday
|967,043
|-6%
|Evening Standard FREE
|798,198
|-8%
|The Sunday Times
|645,108
|-9%
|50,065
|Daily Mirror
|451,466
|-11%
|The Times
|368,929
|-12%
|52,805
|Sunday Mirror
|367,244
|-15%
|Daily Express
|296,079
|-8%
|11
|Daily Star
|277,237
|-16%
|Sunday Express
|252,733
|-10%
|15
|i
|217,182
|-7%
|47,506
|Daily Star – Sunday
|162,345
|-20%
|Financial Times
|157,982
|-12%
|27,739
|The Observer
|156,217
|-5%
|Sunday People
|139,698
|-13%
|The Guardian
|132,341
|-6%
|Sunday Mail
|105,451
|-15%
|Daily Record
|104,343
|-13%
|Sunday Post
|86,953
|-19%
|538
|City AM FREE
|85,521
|-1%
