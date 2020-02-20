All Sections

February 20, 2020

National newspaper ABCs: Daily Star Sunday sees biggest print drop in first 2020 circulation figures

By Freddy Mayhew Twitter

The first UK national newspaper circulation figures for 2020 show continued print decline across the industry.

No national newspapers recorded year-on-year circulation growth in January, new ABC figures show. Only free title the Metro held off a decline.

The Daily Star Sunday saw the biggest circulation drop for the period, falling by a fifth year-on-year to 162,345 copies.

Broadsheets the Times and the Financial Times both reported a drop in sales of 12 per cent year-on-year.

The figures no longer include the Telegraph titles, which pulled out of circulation auditing last month.

UK national newspaper circulation figures for January 2020 (source: ABC)

Publication ABC Total January 2020 Year-on-year % change Bulks
Metro FREE 1,426,535 0%
The Sun 1,250,634 -11% 66,859
Daily Mail 1,169,241 -6%
The Sun on Sunday 1,042,193 -12% 66,861
The Mail on Sunday 967,043 -6%
Evening Standard FREE 798,198 -8%
The Sunday Times 645,108 -9% 50,065
Daily Mirror 451,466 -11%
The Times 368,929 -12% 52,805
Sunday Mirror 367,244 -15%
Daily Express 296,079 -8% 11
Daily Star 277,237 -16%
Sunday Express 252,733 -10% 15
i 217,182 -7% 47,506
Daily Star – Sunday 162,345 -20%
Financial Times 157,982 -12% 27,739
The Observer 156,217 -5%
Sunday People 139,698 -13%
The Guardian 132,341 -6%
Sunday Mail 105,451 -15%
Daily Record 104,343 -13%
Sunday Post 86,953 -19% 538
City AM FREE 85,521 -1%

