National newspaper ABCs: Daily Star Sunday sees biggest print drop in first 2020 circulation figures

The first UK national newspaper circulation figures for 2020 show continued print decline across the industry.

No national newspapers recorded year-on-year circulation growth in January, new ABC figures show. Only free title the Metro held off a decline.

The Daily Star Sunday saw the biggest circulation drop for the period, falling by a fifth year-on-year to 162,345 copies.

Broadsheets the Times and the Financial Times both reported a drop in sales of 12 per cent year-on-year.

The figures no longer include the Telegraph titles, which pulled out of circulation auditing last month.

UK national newspaper circulation figures for January 2020 (source: ABC)